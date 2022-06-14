Weather: Sunny and dry through Wednesday

Gone is our early week system and to replace it is an area of high pressure for today. In fact, high pressure will span from today through midweek allowing for a streak of sunny weather. This morning, we’re beginning the day with an ample amount of sunshine and cool temperatures in the 50s/60s.

The afternoon will offer up mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and northerly breezes of 5-15 mph. Humidity will be taken down a notch today too, so it will be a more comfortable day overall. However, if you’re going to be spending an ample amount of time outdoors be sure to layer on the sunscreen. Our UV Index will be running “very high” this afternoon. Overnight, a few fair weather clouds filter through with lows dipping back to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday will offer up a near rinse and repeat forecast of today with maybe just a bit more cloud cover across eastern Vermont and western New Hampshire. Otherwise, highs will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s alongside partly to mostly sunny skies. Enjoy!

