Vermont State

Weather: Sunny and dry through Wednesday

By Alexander Wasilenko
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knwkD_0gAChzqt00

Gone is our early week system and to replace it is an area of high pressure for today. In fact, high pressure will span from today through midweek allowing for a streak of sunny weather. This morning, we’re beginning the day with an ample amount of sunshine and cool temperatures in the 50s/60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OnOtl_0gAChzqt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4Ebu_0gAChzqt00

The afternoon will offer up mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and northerly breezes of 5-15 mph. Humidity will be taken down a notch today too, so it will be a more comfortable day overall. However, if you’re going to be spending an ample amount of time outdoors be sure to layer on the sunscreen. Our UV Index will be running “very high” this afternoon. Overnight, a few fair weather clouds filter through with lows dipping back to near 60 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xllYM_0gAChzqt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ffRV_0gAChzqt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqXFu_0gAChzqt00

Wednesday will offer up a near rinse and repeat forecast of today with maybe just a bit more cloud cover across eastern Vermont and western New Hampshire. Otherwise, highs will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s alongside partly to mostly sunny skies. Enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pN6pn_0gAChzqt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fI2QP_0gAChzqt00
