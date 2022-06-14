ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Federal judge blames state’s ‘stall tactics’ for delaying effort to force 2022 Virginia House elections

By Dean Mirshahi
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKdWw_0gAChrn500

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A federal judge has agreed to expedite a new case seeking Virginia House of Delegates elections this year, saying the legal effort could have been resolved last year had former Attorney General Mark Herring’s office not used “stall tactics.”

Author Jeff Thomas filed a lawsuit last week alleging the 2021 House of Delegates elections were invalid because they were held under districts drawn using 2010 census data and asking the Eastern District of Virginia to order new elections this year under the updated districts.

If Thomas prevails, state delegates would be required to run again in November and the state would hold House of Delegates elections three years in a row.

New federal lawsuit aims to force 2022 Virginia House elections

In a hearing Monday, U.S. District Judge David J. Novak ordered an expedited schedule for Thomas’ lawsuit and blamed Herring’s office for delaying a similar lawsuit from Paul Goldman with appeals before the issue of Goldman’s legal standing was settled.

Nearly a year after Goldman filed, a three-judge panel that included Novak ruled Goldman lacked standing to sue and dismissed his lawsuit . Goldman has said he plans to file an appeal.

Novak has given the Virginia attorney general’s office, now under Republican Jason Miyares, until June 24 to file its planned motion to dismiss Thomas’ lawsuit. But the judge called on the state’s attorneys to share why the state is not to blame for the delay.

Federal judge lays blame on AG Herring’s office for Virginia election calendar lawsuit delay

“It is really just not appropriate, the way they handled this case,” Novak said of Herring’s office’s motions to appeal Goldman’s challenge. “But you’re still one AG’s office, one commonwealth, so I need to know why the delay is not your fault.”

Thomas has until June 2 to respond to the state’s motion to dismiss but said he could file before then to fast-track a possible decision from the court. He also told Thomas to share why he didn’t file a new lawsuit last year, apart from Goldman’s case, if he felt new elections were needed.

“I could’ve handled two lawsuits at the same time,” Novak said, adding that the effort “never would have been in this predicament” had Herring’s office not appealed Goldman’s lawsuit before the issue of standing was resolved and if Thomas filed his lawsuit earlier. Novak said it could have been settled last November.

Effort to force 2022 Virginia House elections dismissed

With Virginia’s congressional primaries set for June 21 and the midterms being on Nov. 8, time is of the essence for another round of Virginia House elections.

Novak acknowledged Monday that the state’s possible argument of a dwindling timetable for new elections could be valid, and pointed out that Thomas’ case won’t be decided until after the primaries.

In his lawsuit, Thomas argues that his home district in the city of Richmond, District 71, is overpopulated and results in a 31% population deviation compared to the smallest House district. The lawsuit asserts the deviation violates the constitutional rights of Thomas and other residents in the 71st District.

Thomas said after the hearing that his effort to join Goldman’s case last October was denied, adding that he has no specific partisan goal as his push for new elections came before Republicans flipped the House of Delegates.

“I just want my voting rights back,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Virginia AG on woke prosecutor being removed from case by judge: ‘Voters are tired of it’

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Thursday a Virginia judge took an “extraordinary step” by removing a Loudoun County prosecutor from a serial burglary case. “We heard from the press reports what had happened is this judge took the extraordinary step of entering this order saying you misled this court, you are overselling a plea deal, you misrepresented parts of this individual’s past,” Miyares said on “Fox & Friends.”
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WTOP

Virginia AG Miyares: Loudoun Co. school board suit to halt special grand jury ‘legally baseless’

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says the Loudoun County School Board’s lawsuit attempting to shut down a special grand jury investigation is “legally baseless.”. As WTOP first reported last month, the school board is seeking a temporary injunction to prohibit any further actions by the special grand jury, convened by Miyares, to look into how the school system handled two sexual assaults by the same high school student last year.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Person
Jason Miyares
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Board of Education pans Youngkin report on K-12 student achievement

Over the course of nearly an hour Wednesday, Virginia Board of Education members criticized a report on student achievement released last month by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, describing it as disappointing and demoralizing for teachers and administrators across the state.  The conversation, which dominated a portion of the meeting reserved for discussing current education issues, […] The post Virginia Board of Education pans Youngkin report on K-12 student achievement appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Virginia primary voter guide 2022

Virginians will go to the polls to pick major party candidates in several races for the U.S. House and a D.C.-area local race. Here’s what you need to know. Primary day is June 21. Polls that day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Lawsuits#Stall#Goldman#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
wfxrtv.com

LEGO’s $1B+ manufacturing plant coming to Virginia, adding 1,760 new jobs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that the LEGO Group will invest more than $1 billion to build its American manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County. According to officials, the company will construct a new 1.7 million-square-foot precision manufacturing facility in Meadowville Technology Park,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy