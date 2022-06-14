ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/14

By Brian Goode
Cover picture for the articleStill looking at record heat today/tomorrow and perhaps Thursday. The heat index will be more of an issue today around 110 degrees but...

