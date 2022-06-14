ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier’s ‘G.O.A.T.’ raises the bar at Special Olympics

By Ansley Brent
wxxv25.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGautier assistant football coach Conner Tingle raised the bar and won awards at this year’s Special Olympics. Just last week, the heartbeat of Gautier went to compete in the Special Olympics in Florida as a powerlifter. “He’s probably one of the most known in Gautier,” Gautier head coach...

#Special Olympics#G O A T#Gautier S
