STARKVILLE – Some of Mississippi State’s top Dawgs are soon hitting the road to visit with the Bulldog family in cities across Mississippi and portions of the Southeast. The new-look summer coaches tour will be comprised of the traditional marquee Road Dawgs tour stops in four Mississippi cities but will now also feature a series of new events known as Hail State Happy Hours which will continue in other towns throughout the summer.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO