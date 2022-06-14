ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Police seek two suspects in Tuesday morning ATM theft on Janesville's north side

By Gazette staff
 2 days ago

JANESVILLE

Police are searching for two suspects in an ATM theft early Tuesday morning on the city’s north side, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers as well as the Janesville K9 Unit and deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the theft at 3:50 a.m. at Blackhawk Credit Union, 3012 Deerfield Drive.

According to police, two suspects broke into an ATM at the bank and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects’ vehicle was found near the trailhead off Deerfield Road behind Home Depot, according to the news release.

The police department is currently investigating the theft. Anyone with information identifying the suspects or video of the suspects in the area, contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636.

