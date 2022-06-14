Hite joins Saltzer Health

Fisher’s Technology has announced Teresa Jorgensen has been promoted from national and government sales manager to Boise regional manager. Jorgensen believes in service leadership and supporting her local community. She is on the board of directors for the Garden City Chamber of Commerce and is also an elected Garden City council member. Jorgensen brings years ...
New this year, in partnership with Best Companies Group, the Idaho Business Review (IBR) is launching its first annual Top Companies in Treasure Valley program. This recognition program celebrates elite employers across the valley, including the capital city of Boise, that are providing a positive environment and culture where employees love to work.
Boise-based Retrolux and UtilityGenius have announced they will be joining forces to bring UtilityGenius' best in class quick search utility rebate database into the Retrolux software platform. Retrolux is touted as a leading digital retrofit company for the era of smart and sustainable buildings. "UtilityGenius is the nation's premier utility rebate tracking platform, ...
BoiseDev's local journalism is supported by members like you. Consider a membership today. The Idaho Transportation Department is a moving out of its State Street home that it has occupied for 61 years. Come June 16, all the department’s public services will be located at the new campus at 11311...
COVID-19 may not be as serious of a problem as it once was but the Treasure Valley is still experiencing the effects of the pandemic – especially among restaurant workers. Many of us have experienced longer wait times and other issues that are attributed to being short-staffed. A manager of the Jack in the Box in the Boise Bench, Taylor C. gave us permission to share the post she shared with the Facebook group Boise Bench Dwellers. The post gives the community a peek behind the curtain as to what short-staffed restaurants and drive-thru employees are experiencing.
Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment in the mail that valued her home at $609,700 — up $90,000 just […]
EMMETT, Idaho — The community of Emmett is coming together for the second week in June for their 87th annual cherry festival. Wednesday through Saturday, families will gather to celebrate the hometown tradition that has brought the city together since the 1930s. The festival takes place at Emmett City...
This spring in the Treasure Valley has been a bit unconventional. Boise was stunned by at least half an inch of snow sticking to the ground on May 9. June’s been almost as weird. For several weeks, we’ve seen some toasty temperatures during the week and then have been...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A prayer service was held on Wednesday at Bishop Kelly High School to honor the lives of the two students killed on Sunday in a car accident in Boise. The school's chaplain discussed how grief is an act of love as he lead the service in honor of the two students, Braden Caldwell and Henry Warner.
Idaho, and specifically the Boise Area, is increasingly becoming more of a “food city” — so much so that Food & Wine actually named Boise one of America’s Next Great Food Cities for this year. “This new culinary capital can hold its own against northwest food hubs like Seattle and Portland.”
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. — Campers and tourists could only watch as the rising flood waters pulled a home off its foundation and into the Yellowstone River. Boise native Hollie Arnell arrived at Yellowstone National Park in the middle of the madness, estimated around 10:30 a.m. Monday. "The rivers are...
There is one thing that everyone has in common, we’re all going to die sometime. The other thing that most of us have in common is that it’s not a comfortable topic to talk about. Death Cafes were invented to help people talk about all the aspects of...
A new pizza joint just opened up this past week in the Treasure Valley, and they are already receiving raving reviews!. However, they boast of being more than just a pizza place – they have a variety of food and drinks, multiple televisions to watch sporting events and a game room.
EMMETT, Idaho — A man is still missing after falling out of his raft on the Payette River in Emmett Saturday near the Washington Street bridge, according to the Gem County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department has been out searching for 21-year-old Everette Jackson since around 8 p.m....
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Meridian is canceling this Friday's movie night at Settler's Park after problems with last week's event. The city says there are concerns about "juveniles being loud with disruptive behavior and causing altercations." Officials are working to provide added measures for movie nights...
The two teenagers who died following Sunday’s single-car crash were students at Boise’s Bishop Kelly High School, the school announced Tuesday.
Braden Caldwell and Henry Warner, both 16, were going to be juniors at the private Catholic school this fall, the school said. Caldwell was the son of the school’s principal, Mike Caldwell.
Warner was driving eastbound in a small passenger car around 9 p.m. Sunday in Boise when he...
Idaho is full of wonder – you have the mysterious cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains, you’ve got Sasquatch roaming the forests, and of course, we have “UFOs” (dare we say aliens!) in the skies of Idaho. Facebook user Shelley C. shared a video showing mysterious “flares” with us after posting it in the Facebook group Idaho Weather Watchers.
Whether gas prices are keeping you in the Treasure Valley this Fourth of July or you're saving up to head to one of Idaho's best small-town celebrations, there's no shortage of patriotic fun to be found!. Every year, WalletHub ranks the most patriotic states in the country. While they haven't...
BOISE, Idaho — Most homeowners have gotten their property assessments in the mail by now, including one Boise woman who is now appealing her assessment for the first time. Carissa Cleveland is one of many who saw a significant increase in her property assessment this year. She's a realtor so she has some knowledge of the housing market and home values in the area and even she was surprised when she got her assessment in the mail.
