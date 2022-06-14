ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

Two toddlers and baby left in hot car while two Galloway women shopped in EHT, police say

BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXbyY_0gACgiYd00
Cyndie Jourdainbooking photo

Three young children werelocked in a hot car while their caretakers shopped inside the Egg Harbor Township Walmart as temperatures outside neared 90 degrees, police said.

The children, ranging in ages from 5 months to 3 years, were seen crying inside the vehicle that was not running and the windows were closed, Lt. Cherie Burgan said.

Cyndie Jourdain, 24, and a 17-year-old girl, both from Galloway Township, were found inside the store, where they had been shopping for about 45 minutes, according to the report.

Temperatures in the township spiked at 89 degrees Wednesday, local forecaster “Nor’Easter” Nick Pittman told BreakingAC.

Inside vehicles, temperatures were showing at more than 100 degrees.

A lock kit was used to get out the 3-year-old, 1-year-old and infant, Burgan said.

Jourdain, the mother of two of the children, and the teen, who was babysitting the third child, were both arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. They were then released on summonses.

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency responded to the hospital, where they met with the children and other family members, Burgan told BreakingAC.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department thanked the residents who contacted police and stood by to make sure the children were safe.

UPDATE: This story originally ran June 8. It was updated after BreakingAC obtained Jourdain’s booking photo.

Comments / 56

Lois Wisler
2d ago

Those poor children! Thank God someone called the police! Praying the children don't have brain damage from this!I get in a rage when I hear about children being abused or neglected. This is horrible...🤬

Reply
16
B. Humble
2d ago

The kids were doomed from the start. What could be that much more important in Walmart that you forget about your child?

Reply
24
Heaven Marie
1d ago

To some people children are merely a means to a steady $ flow from the government. A check rolls in without interruption every month. Each additional child represents an increase in said check. Sad.

Reply(1)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Accidents
Galloway, NJ
Crime & Safety
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Galloway, NJ
Galloway, NJ
Accidents
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

Gang Took Over Disabled Hamilton Twp Man’s Home

A disturbing report from Breaking AC says a local gang forced their way into a disabled Hamiton Township man's home and used his residence to store drugs and guns. According to the report, the victim was overwhelmed by members of the Kutta gang, who threatened to hurt and kill the man if he tried to stop them.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Germantown Man Critically Injured During Shootout With Would-Be Robbers While Leaving For Work, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a Germantown man who was leaving home to head to work ended up in a shootout with a group of men trying to rob him. Now police are looking for the suspects. Initially, police said the victim was a corrections officer but now they say he is a forensic security consultant. The victim and suspect ended up getting into a shootout right in front of the victim’s home. One of the stray bullets struck a Nissan SUV in the windshield and driver’s side window. Philadelphia police swarmed this Germantown neighborhood after an attempted carjacking led to a shootout....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eht#Police#Toddler#Easter#Accident#Cyndie
Daily Voice

Explosion Victim Identified As Cumberland County Man

A 47-year-old man from Cumberland County was killed in an explosion at a truck repair shop. Authorities identified the victim as Bruce A. Cheese of Cedarville. At approximately 10:40 a.m., on Wednesday June 15, Harrison Township police and fire departments were dispatched to Timberlane Welding, 413 Swedesboro Road, Mullica Hill, for a report of a loud explosion.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Philly Police Hurt In Grant Ave Crash

Two Philadelphia Police Officers are recovering after being involved in an accident yesterday, June 14, 2022 . According to police, the officers were traveling on Grant Avenue, when they were stopped at a red light at Blue Grass Road, when a pick up truck slammed into the rear of the police car.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

COMMUNITY ALERT: POLICE INVESTIGATE “BAIL SCAM”

(New Castle, DE 19720) On Monday, June 13th, 2022, police officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to multiple phone scams. At approximately 3:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Kenwood Road in the community of Oak Hill, for the report of a fraud complaint. When the officers arrived, they learned that the 90-year-old female victim received a phone call from someone pretending to be her granddaughter. The subject pretending to be her granddaughter told her that she was involved in a car crash and needed bail money for release. The victim then spoke to a person pretending to be her granddaughter’s lawyer. This second subject told the victim to obtain $15,000.00 cash from her bank and a “Deputy” would respond to her residence for pickup. Soon after, a white male with a goatee wearing a brown shirt and hat, sunglasses, and a yellow reflector vest came to the victim’s residence and took the cash from the victim.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
NJ.com

Fatal shooting at N.J. home leads to police standoff, closes nearby school

A fatal shooting at a home in Beverly led to a police standoff, the arrest of the alleged shooter and the closing of a nearby school, authorities said. The shooting, which took place at 1:15 a.m in the area of Bentley Avenue and Cherry Street, led to an hours-long standoff involving a SWAT team, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
BEVERLY, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Gibbsboro man has been charged in a shooting that occurred during a fight between two men and a woman, authorities said. Cornell Ingalls, Jr. was charged with attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gibbsboro Police Chief Brian Leadley.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
2K+
Followers
266
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy