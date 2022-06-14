Two toddlers and baby left in hot car while two Galloway women shopped in EHT, police say

Cyndie Jourdain booking photo

Three young children werelocked in a hot car while their caretakers shopped inside the Egg Harbor Township Walmart as temperatures outside neared 90 degrees, police said.

The children, ranging in ages from 5 months to 3 years, were seen crying inside the vehicle that was not running and the windows were closed, Lt. Cherie Burgan said.

Cyndie Jourdain, 24, and a 17-year-old girl, both from Galloway Township, were found inside the store, where they had been shopping for about 45 minutes, according to the report.

Temperatures in the township spiked at 89 degrees Wednesday, local forecaster “Nor’Easter” Nick Pittman told BreakingAC.

Inside vehicles, temperatures were showing at more than 100 degrees.

A lock kit was used to get out the 3-year-old, 1-year-old and infant, Burgan said.

Jourdain, the mother of two of the children, and the teen, who was babysitting the third child, were both arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. They were then released on summonses.

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency responded to the hospital, where they met with the children and other family members, Burgan told BreakingAC.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department thanked the residents who contacted police and stood by to make sure the children were safe.

UPDATE: This story originally ran June 8. It was updated after BreakingAC obtained Jourdain’s booking photo.