Okada joins BR Wealth Management

Called “Startup Boards: A Field Guide to Building and Leading an Effective Board of Directors,” its timing couldn’t be better. With the public — and now startup — markets in turmoil, board members who may have gotten along swimmingly in the longest bull market in history may suddenly find themselves at odds with the management teams they’ve funded, as well as their fellow board members. After all, hard decisions are being made right now, and faced with very different financial pressures, many VCs are discovering their jobs just became a lot more challenging, too.

ECONOMY ・ 16 HOURS AGO