Defensive tackle Calais Campbell elected to re-sign with the Ravens this offseason on a two-year deal, which may or may not take him to the end of his playing career. Campbell, who turns 36 in September, has spent the last two seasons of his storied career with Baltimore, playing 27 games for the franchise. He was on the field for 57 percent of the club’s defensive snaps last year, recording 49 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, and 1.5 sacks.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO