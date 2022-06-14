ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County Fire Marshal Justin Frum Awarded “Chief Fire Officer” Credentials From The Center For Public Safety Excellence

By Local News Desk
 2 days ago

LAND O’ LAKES Fla. – Pasco County Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Justin Frum has been awarded Chief Fire Officer credentials by the Commission on Professional Credentialing.

The Commission on Professional Credentialing unanimously awarded Fire Marshal Justin Frum the Chief Fire Officer designation at their June 7, 2022 meeting.

The CFO is a professional designation model that recognizes career excellence and offers continuous personal improvement strategies. Fire Marshal Frum is one of 1,661 Credentialed Chief Fire Officers worldwide.

In the news: Left-Wing Media Attacks Florida Gov. DeSantis For Standing Up For Special Olympians

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEvBb_0gACge1j00 Pasco County Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Justin Frum

“I’m proud of Fire Marshal Frum’s investment in his career, department, and community,” said Chief Scott Cassin. “Chief Frum’s dedication to obtaining his CFO designation shows his commitment to the men and women of Pasco County Fire Rescue and the community they serve.”

Fire Marshal Frum marks the fourth and final Pasco County Fire Rescue Senior Staff member to receive this prestigious award and highlights the staff’s commitment to excellence and continuing education.

Certification is recognition of meeting a specific professional qualification standard. Designation considers broad professional accomplishments and recognizes lifelong career excellence and achievement. These achievements are verified and validated through a third-party peer-review process.

Fire Marshal Justin Frum joined Pasco County Fire Rescue in 2003, serving as a Firefighter Paramedic, Fire Investigator, Arson Detective, Deputy Fire Marshal, and currently Fire Marshal. Before joining the Pasco County Fire Rescue team, Fire Marshal Frum served as a firefighter and police officer in Dade City, Florida, from 1997 to 2003.

