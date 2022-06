LCD Soundsystem have announced two more locations for their residency series, with the band set to perform multiple gigs in Oakland and San Francisco in August. James Murphy and co. will kick off the Bay Area run at Oakland’s Fox Theater on August 16, playing three more shows at the venue across consecutive evenings. From August 21 to 24, they’ll perform at The Warfield in San Francisco. Later that month, the band will perform as part of This Ain’t No Picnic festival in Pasadena.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO