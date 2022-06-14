Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose: Everything we know about RE8 DLC

Resident Evil Village is getting a second lease on life with Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition, releasing alongside a brand new DLC expansion, Shadows of Rose, which includes a new story campaign and more content to enjoy elsewhere. If you’re a Resident Evil fan, it might be time to revisit the series.

For everything you need to know about Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition and RE8‘s new DLC pack Shadows of Rose, just read through our explainer below. We have a breakdown of all the new Resident Evil content, and the release date for the new RE8 DLC, written below. Unfortunately, we’ll be waiting a bit longer for more on the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Shadows of Rose story DLC

Shadows of Rose is a brand new story expansion for Resident Evil Village. Mild spoilers here, but you will remember Rose as Ethan Winters’ daughter, kidnapped by the antagonists of RE8 at the beginning of the game. This takes place when Rose Winters is older, and she appears to return to the RE8 setting – though this is likely a hallucination. This is the most exciting part of the new RE8 DLC, but the release date is a few months away yet.

Third-person mode

The third-person perspective has been synonymous with the Resident Evil series since Resident Evil 4 released, but the series eschewed it for a standardised first-person view in Resident Evil 7 and 8. With this new DLC expansion, a third-person mode is being introduced to the game, allowing you to play the latest entry from a traditional viewpoint. Don’t expect to see much of Ethan’s face, mind.

The Mercenaries: Additional Orders

Fan of The Mercenaries mode in Resident Evil Village will be happy to see it getting a big expansion. The Mercenaries: Additional Orders adds new playable characters, including Heisenberg and Lady Dimmitrescu, along with a bunch of brand new missions to complete. This arcadey score-based take on the Resident Evil action formula is great fun, though requires some practice to perform perfect runs.

Resident Evil PS5 and Xbox Series upgrades

Along with that huge DLC announcement, it was finally confirmed that Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil 7 are all receiving “next-gen” updates. If you already own these games, you can download the upgraded versions for PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC for free. Just follow our Resident Evil upgrade guide for everything you need to know.

Resident Evil 8 Village: Gold Edition and DLC release date

Finally, we have the date you can expect this brand new DLC expansion. Unfortunately, we don’t know how much it might cost us yet, but it’ll be available on October 28 this year. That’s a while away, but just in time for Halloween.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.