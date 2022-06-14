ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NBA consensus mock draft 4.0: How the internet is projecting the first round as draft night approaches

The 2022 NBA Draft is just over a week away, and that means the mock drafts are heating up.

So it’s the perfect time for the penultimate consensus mock draft of the season, in which we round up the experts’ takes on which teams are taking whom in the first round. We’re using mocks from, of course, our own Bryan Kalbrosky, The Athletic, ESPN, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated, NBADraft.net and The Ringer. We’ll do one more of these right before the actual draft next week.

So let’s dive in with the picks, and don’t forget to check out our latest NBA mock draft from Bryan Kalbrosky!

1

Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith (Auburn Tigers: Wing, Freshman, 6-10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTq32_0gACf4Z900
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2

Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga Bulldogs: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAmsr_0gACf4Z900
(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

3

Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Duke Blue Devils: Wing, Freshman, 6-10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4epU_0gACf4Z900
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

4

Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Purdue Boilermakers: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25H3fT_0gACf4Z900
© Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

5

Detroit Pistons: Keegan Murray (Iowa Hawkeyes: Big, Sophomore, 6-8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIuiH_0gACf4Z900
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

6

Indiana Pacers: Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky Wildcats: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmEEA_0gACf4Z900
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

7

Portland Trail Blazers: Dyson Daniels (Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNGDf_0gACf4Z900
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

8

New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers): Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona Wildcats: Wing, Sophomore, 6-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btdVj_0gACf4Z900
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

9

San Antonio Spurs: AJ Griffin (Duke Blue Devils: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YtLJh_0gACf4Z900
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

10

Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Wisconsin Badgers: Guard, Sophomore, 6-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foocE_0gACf4Z900
Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

11

New York Knicks: Jeremy Sochan (Baylor Bears: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lNq6_0gACf4Z900
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

12

Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers): Jalen Duren (Memphis Tigers: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxKDh_0gACf4Z900
(AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

13

Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Duke Blue Devils: Big, Sophomore, 7-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PprnQ_0gACf4Z900
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

14

Cleveland Cavaliers: Ousmane Dieng (SKYCITY New Zealand Breakers: Wing, International, 6-9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWXqQ_0gACf4Z900
(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

15

Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans Hornets): Malaki Branham (Ohio State Buckeyes: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNqwK_0gACf4Z900
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

16

Atlanta Hawks: Ochai Agbaji (Kansas Jayhawks: Wing, Senior, 6-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BuUWl_0gACf4Z900
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

17

Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn Nets): Tari Eason (LSU Tigers: Wing, Sophomore, 6-8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lbifb_0gACf4Z900
(AP Photo/Sam Craft)

18

Chicago Bulls: TyTy Washington (Kentucky Wildcats: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q72hW_0gACf4Z900
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

19

Minnesota Timberwolves: Jalen Williams (Santa Clara Broncos: Wing, Junior, 6-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYqB9_0gACf4Z900
(Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

20

San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto Raptors): EJ Liddell (Ohio State Buckeyes: Big, Junior, 6-7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOhcb_0gACf4Z900
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

21

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jovic (Mega Soccerbet: Wing, International, 6-10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRvKP_0gACf4Z900
fiba.basketball

22

Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah Jazz): Bryce McGowens (Nebraska Cornhuskers: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YtirL_0gACf4Z900
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

23

Philadelphia 76ers: Jaden Hardy (Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikyMc_0gACf4Z900
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

24

Milwaukee Bucks: Walker Kessler (Auburn Tigers: Big, Sophomore, 7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnIPH_0gACf4Z900
(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

25

San Antonio Spurs (from Boston Celtics): Blake Wesley (Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QiBXT_0gACf4Z900
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

26

Dallas Mavericks: MarJon Beauchamp (Ignite: Wing, G League, 6-7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1lqD_0gACf4Z900
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

27

Miami Heat: Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Wing, Junior, 6-9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyA8B_0gACf4Z900
Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

28

Golden State Warriors: Ismael Kamagate (Paris Basketball: Big, International, 6-11)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CB3DO_0gACf4Z900
fiba.basketball

29

Memphis Grizzlies: Max Christie (Michigan State Spartans: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LkS5_0gACf4Z900
© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

30

Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City Thunder via Phoenix Suns): Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee Volunteers: Guard, Freshman, 6-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDG4t_0gACf4Z900
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NBA fans crushed referee Tony Brothers for calling a foul on an obvious Jordan Poole flop

Theoretically, the NBA Finals should have the league’s best referees working the games. The NBA, instead, opted to give Tony Brothers a Game 5 assignment. The controversial official was having a quiet night (by his standards) for much of the Game 5 matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. But that all changed in the fourth quarter.
Stephen A. Smith claims Lakers' Anthony Davis is better than Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers is better than both Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, at least if you ask Stephen A. Smith. Never mind that Luka carried the Mavericks all the way to the Western Conference Finals. It doesn’t matter that Jokic became NBA Most […] The post Stephen A. Smith claims Lakers’ Anthony Davis is better than Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama five-star WR target Brandon Inniss predicted to commit to Big Ten team

Alabama has been in high pursuit of class 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss, however, it is less likely now that the Tide will land him. Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the country regardless of position, and the No. 2 wide receiver. At 6’0 Inniss doesn’t have a super large frame, but he does come in at 190 pounds and is a playmaker in the open field.
4 reasons why the Rockets traded talented big Christian Wood to the Mavericks

The Houston Rockets just traded their leading scorer, Christian Wood, to the Dallas Mavericks. For some, this transaction might be surprising. Wood, 26, is a versatile player who scores well as a rim runner and on pick and pop possessions. That makes him an ideal pick and roll partner for Luka Doncic in Dallas. One glance at his counting stats and you will see he was the most productive rebounder and shot-blocker on the roster for the Rockets last season, too.
Michigan defender on Ohio State beating the Wolverines in Columbus, "we're not going to let that happen."

Inevitably, every year a reporter asks someone from Ohio State and Michigan about thoughts on The Game. And every year players will gladly oblige and give their biased opinion. Even though we’re still about six months from the Wolverines coming to Columbus, it’s never too early to start thinking about the greatest rivalry in all of sports.
3 best options for Rockets with No. 26 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets executed a blockbuster trade on Wednesday night, sending center Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the no. 26 pick in the NBA Draft along with Boban Marjanovic, Marquese Chriss, Trey Burke and Sterling Brown. The Rockets moved on from Wood’s $14.3 million salary cap hit while freeing up the […] The post 3 best options for Rockets with No. 26 pick in 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Transfer target Pete Nance set to visit UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are hoping to make one more addition to their roster for the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season. After missing out on Baylor’s Matthew Mayer, the Tar Heels have turned their focus to Northwestern’s Pete Nance who withdrew from the NBA draft and announced he was transferring. While Nance’s recruitment in the portal has been quiet, Inside Carolina is reporting that the Tar Heels will get a visit from Nance this week. Here is what IC wrote on the news reported by national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi: The 6-11 forward is expected to take an official visit...
Gators offer scholarship to standout 2025 QB, son of MMA legend

Arch Manning might be the quarterback with the famous last name in the class of 2023, but there’s another name out of the class of 2025 starting to attract a lot of attention because of his play and family. While the name doesn’t hold the same football prestige as Manning’s does, Davi Belfort, son of MMA legend Vitor Belfort, is emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in his class early on.
Report: Mavericks acquiring Christian Wood from Rockets

Christian Wood is on the move, but he won’t be leaving Texas. The Houston Rockets big man reportedly is being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. In return, the Rockets will receive the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and Sterling Brown, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, reported, citing sources.
Report: Raptors 905 coach Patrick Mutombo joining Suns as assistant

Raptors 905 head coach Patrick Mutombo is joining the Phoenix Suns as an assistant coach on Monty Williams' staff, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Mutombo has been coaching in the G League since the start of the 2020-21 season. Prior to his stint with Raptors 905, he worked as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets and, more recently, the Toronto Raptors.
