2022 NBA consensus mock draft 4.0: How the internet is projecting the first round as draft night approaches
The 2022 NBA Draft is just over a week away, and that means the mock drafts are heating up.
So it’s the perfect time for the penultimate consensus mock draft of the season, in which we round up the experts’ takes on which teams are taking whom in the first round. We’re using mocks from, of course, our own Bryan Kalbrosky, The Athletic, ESPN, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated, NBADraft.net and The Ringer. We’ll do one more of these right before the actual draft next week.
So let’s dive in with the picks, and don’t forget to check out our latest NBA mock draft from Bryan Kalbrosky!
1
Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith (Auburn Tigers: Wing, Freshman, 6-10)
2
Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga Bulldogs: Big, Freshman, 7-1)
3
Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Duke Blue Devils: Wing, Freshman, 6-10)
4
Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Purdue Boilermakers: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4)
5
Detroit Pistons: Keegan Murray (Iowa Hawkeyes: Big, Sophomore, 6-8)
6
Indiana Pacers: Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky Wildcats: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)
7
Portland Trail Blazers: Dyson Daniels (Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-6)
8
New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers): Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona Wildcats: Wing, Sophomore, 6-6)
9
San Antonio Spurs: AJ Griffin (Duke Blue Devils: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)
10
Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Wisconsin Badgers: Guard, Sophomore, 6-5)
11
New York Knicks: Jeremy Sochan (Baylor Bears: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)
12
Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers): Jalen Duren (Memphis Tigers: Big, Freshman, 6-10)
13
Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Duke Blue Devils: Big, Sophomore, 7-0)
14
Cleveland Cavaliers: Ousmane Dieng (SKYCITY New Zealand Breakers: Wing, International, 6-9)
15
Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans Hornets): Malaki Branham (Ohio State Buckeyes: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)
16
Atlanta Hawks: Ochai Agbaji (Kansas Jayhawks: Wing, Senior, 6-5)
17
Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn Nets): Tari Eason (LSU Tigers: Wing, Sophomore, 6-8)
18
Chicago Bulls: TyTy Washington (Kentucky Wildcats: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)
19
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jalen Williams (Santa Clara Broncos: Wing, Junior, 6-6)
20
San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto Raptors): EJ Liddell (Ohio State Buckeyes: Big, Junior, 6-7)
21
Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jovic (Mega Soccerbet: Wing, International, 6-10)
22
Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah Jazz): Bryce McGowens (Nebraska Cornhuskers: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)
23
Philadelphia 76ers: Jaden Hardy (Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-4)
24
Milwaukee Bucks: Walker Kessler (Auburn Tigers: Big, Sophomore, 7-1)
25
San Antonio Spurs (from Boston Celtics): Blake Wesley (Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)
26
Dallas Mavericks: MarJon Beauchamp (Ignite: Wing, G League, 6-7)
27
Miami Heat: Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Wing, Junior, 6-9)
28
Golden State Warriors: Ismael Kamagate (Paris Basketball: Big, International, 6-11)
29
Memphis Grizzlies: Max Christie (Michigan State Spartans: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)
30
Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City Thunder via Phoenix Suns): Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee Volunteers: Guard, Freshman, 6-1)
