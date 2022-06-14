2022 NBA consensus mock draft 4.0: How the internet is projecting the first round as draft night approaches

The 2022 NBA Draft is just over a week away, and that means the mock drafts are heating up.

So it’s the perfect time for the penultimate consensus mock draft of the season, in which we round up the experts’ takes on which teams are taking whom in the first round. We’re using mocks from, of course, our own Bryan Kalbrosky, The Athletic, ESPN, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated, NBADraft.net and The Ringer. We’ll do one more of these right before the actual draft next week.

So let’s dive in with the picks, and don’t forget to check out our latest NBA mock draft from Bryan Kalbrosky!

1

Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith (Auburn Tigers: Wing, Freshman, 6-10)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2

Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga Bulldogs: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

3

Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Duke Blue Devils: Wing, Freshman, 6-10)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

4

Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Purdue Boilermakers: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4)

© Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

5

Detroit Pistons: Keegan Murray (Iowa Hawkeyes: Big, Sophomore, 6-8)

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

6

Indiana Pacers: Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky Wildcats: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

7

Portland Trail Blazers: Dyson Daniels (Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-6)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

8

New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers): Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona Wildcats: Wing, Sophomore, 6-6)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

9

San Antonio Spurs: AJ Griffin (Duke Blue Devils: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

10

Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Wisconsin Badgers: Guard, Sophomore, 6-5)

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

11

New York Knicks: Jeremy Sochan (Baylor Bears: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

12

Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers): Jalen Duren (Memphis Tigers: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

(AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

13

Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Duke Blue Devils: Big, Sophomore, 7-0)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

14

Cleveland Cavaliers: Ousmane Dieng (SKYCITY New Zealand Breakers: Wing, International, 6-9)

(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

15

Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans Hornets): Malaki Branham (Ohio State Buckeyes: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

16

Atlanta Hawks: Ochai Agbaji (Kansas Jayhawks: Wing, Senior, 6-5)

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

17

Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn Nets): Tari Eason (LSU Tigers: Wing, Sophomore, 6-8)

(AP Photo/Sam Craft)

18

Chicago Bulls: TyTy Washington (Kentucky Wildcats: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

19

Minnesota Timberwolves: Jalen Williams (Santa Clara Broncos: Wing, Junior, 6-6)

(Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

20

San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto Raptors): EJ Liddell (Ohio State Buckeyes: Big, Junior, 6-7)

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

21

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jovic (Mega Soccerbet: Wing, International, 6-10)

fiba.basketball

22

Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah Jazz): Bryce McGowens (Nebraska Cornhuskers: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

23

Philadelphia 76ers: Jaden Hardy (Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-4)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

24

Milwaukee Bucks: Walker Kessler (Auburn Tigers: Big, Sophomore, 7-1)

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

25

San Antonio Spurs (from Boston Celtics): Blake Wesley (Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

26

Dallas Mavericks: MarJon Beauchamp (Ignite: Wing, G League, 6-7)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

27

Miami Heat: Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Wing, Junior, 6-9)

Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

28

Golden State Warriors: Ismael Kamagate (Paris Basketball: Big, International, 6-11)

fiba.basketball

29

Memphis Grizzlies: Max Christie (Michigan State Spartans: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

30

Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City Thunder via Phoenix Suns): Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee Volunteers: Guard, Freshman, 6-1)