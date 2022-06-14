Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Fairfield; Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Fairfield County in central South Carolina Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina Northern Saluda County in central South Carolina Northwestern Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 502 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newberry, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Newberry, Prosperity, Jenkinsville, Newberry College, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Little Mountain, Pomaria, Silverstreet, Peak, Putnam`s Landing, White Rock, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Hollywood Elementary School, Chappells Fire Station, Melvin Park, Lighthouse Marina, Stoney Hill, Newberry County Detention Center and Fairview Fire Station. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 76 and 95. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
