Search resumes for 3 people missing after being swept into a storm drain Monday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest. Witnesses told police the 11-year-old boy fell about 6:30 p.m. Monday into the ditch, which carries water through a tunnel to the Kinnickinnic River. Police say two men, ages 34 and 37, entered the water in an attempt to rescue the boy and all three were swept away. Crews ended their search late Monday and planned to resume their work Tuesday morning. The water was deep and fast-flowing following the storms, which also caused damage in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO