Milwaukee, WI

Search resumes for 3 people missing after being swept into a storm drain Monday

By Mike Spaulding
wtmj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE- Fire fighters, police officers, and a dive team are all back on Milwaukee’s south side today, resuming their search for a child and two men who have been missing since they...

CBS 58

Bodies of 2 men from storm drain search recovered in Kinnickinnic River

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two bodies were recovered from the Kinnickinnic River Thursday, June 16. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms the bodies are the two men who were swept away into a drainage tunnel on Monday, June 13 near 27th and Loomis, Rashidullah Abdul Hashim and Zakaria Gonumeah.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

After another day, searchers have found no sign of missing men

MILWAUKEE — After a full day of searching, there is still no sign of the two men who went into rushing water Monday to save a 10-year-old boy. "We have covered every accessible portion of this river (Kinnickinnic) from 31st and KK to the lake four times today — on foot, on a boat, anyway we could get to it, we have covered those areas. We have had no luck in that search today," Milwaukee fire Chief Aaron Lipski said Wednesday evening.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bodies of 2 missing men pulled from KK River Thursday morning

MILWAUKEE — The bodies of the two men who were missing in the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee were found Thursday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said. "One thing we have observed is a very close-knit and strong community, and we are hopeful and offer our support that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee drainage tunnels search; bodies recovered near SkipperBud's

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, June 16 confirmed the bodies of two missing men were recovered from the Kinnickinnic River near 1st Street. One man was located by a citizen near SkipperBud's late Thursday morning. The second man was found in debris near the north...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

4-year-old dies following serious crash near 108th and National

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 4-year-old boy died following a two-vehicle crash near 108th and National Avenue in West Allis Wednesday night, June 15. It happened around 8:45 p.m. According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates driver traveling southbound was operating at a high rate of speed and...
WEST ALLIS, WI
WHIO Dayton

Multiple people including a child missing after falling into drainage ditch in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Multiple people are missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Wisconsin on Monday evening. WTMJ said that the Milwaukee Police Department, along with the Milwaukee Fire Department, are searching for a child and two adults who were swept away in a drainage ditch around 6:30 p.m. Monday. There was a strong current following heavy storms in the area.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

3 missing, swept away in drainage ditch after severe storms

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest. Witnesses told police the 11-year-old boy fell about 6:30 p.m. Monday into the ditch, which carries water through a tunnel to the Kinnickinnic River. Police say two men, ages 34 and 37, entered the water in an attempt to rescue the boy and all three were swept away. Crews ended their search late Monday and planned to resume their work Tuesday morning. The water was deep and fast-flowing following the storms, which also caused damage in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

'Death trap': How dangerous are storm drains?

The three people including a child are presumed dead highlight a danger that sits in plain sight, storm drains. Those become especially dangerous when flooding rains hit. It's why the Sheboygan Fire Department trains for all types of water rescues.
MILWAUKEE, WI
