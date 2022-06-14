Child, 2, found alone in the Bronx reunited with family

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The 2-year-old child that was found alone in the Bronx late Monday night has been reunited with his family, police said on Tuesday.

Authorities found the boy by himself near Randall and Olmstead avenues in Castle Hill at approximately 11 p.m. after an eyewitness called 911, police said.

The child does not speak but appears to be in good health, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police released a photo of the boy.

