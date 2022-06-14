ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Child, 2, found alone in the Bronx reunited with family

By Nicole Johnson, Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26F8Z0_0gACd93C00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The 2-year-old child that was found alone in the Bronx late Monday night has been reunited with his family, police said on Tuesday.

Authorities found the boy by himself near Randall and Olmstead avenues in Castle Hill at approximately 11 p.m. after an eyewitness called 911, police said.

The child does not speak but appears to be in good health, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police released a photo of the boy.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
fox5ny.com

Toddler found alone on street in the Bronx reunited with parents

NEW YORK - A toddler who was found alone at an intersection in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx late Monday night was reunited with his parents Tuesday. Details surrounding the reunification were not immediately known. Cops said they received a 911 call Monday at 11 p.m. about a...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman dead, man injured in Brooklyn shooting, NYPD says

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a Brooklyn shooting on Thursday. The woman was repeatedly shot, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene on Pulaski Street. A 53-year-old man was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He was critically wounded. A 47-year-old person of interest […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Funeral details for NYPD Transit Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez

NEW YORK - Funeral services have been announced for an NYPD Transit Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez, 31, who was stabbed to death inside her Bronx home while she was off-duty. A viewing service will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Riverdale Funeral Home, 5044 Broadway in the Inwood section of Manhattan, according to the NYC Police Benevolent Association.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Bronx#Police#911#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Man stole bike, phones from subway rider in Manhattan: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged knifepoint robbery aboard a subway train in Manhattan last month, officials said Wednesday. The suspect approached the 36-year-old victim on the 6 train at the Park Avenue station at around 9 p.m. on May 30, police said. The man pulled a knife […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Pedestrian struck in Bronx hit-and-run; dog dead at scene: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — One victim, 55, and her two dogs were struck at the intersection of West Mosholu Parkway South and Paul Avenue Tuesday night, police said. The victim was hit about 9:11 p.m., according to the FDNY. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. One […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Gambino associate convicted in murder of Brooklyn loanshark

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Gambino crime family associate was convicted Tuesday in the “brutal” murder and robbery of a Brooklyn loanshark over $750,000, prosecutors announced. Anthony Pandrella, 62, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and the possibility of life behind bars for the October 2018 killing after a jury found him guilty of all […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Vandal wrote hateful claim on Catholic charity’s building: NYPD

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who scribbled “All Catholics are rapists” on the wall of Catholic Charities early Wednesday morning. The man approached the building — located on Joralemon Street — about 5:20 a.m., police said. Using a black marker, he wrote the hateful claim on the building’s wall. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Scooter driver dead following collision with truck in Brooklyn: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after being dragged several feet by a truck he collided with. The 49-year-old scooter driver was riding near Palmetto Street and Central Avenue about 11:49 a.m. when he clipped the tail of a truck that was turning onto Palmetto Street, police said. The victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man busted selling marijuana gummies to undercover cop in Long Island: officials

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– A man is accused of selling marijuana edibles to an undercover cop in a Long Island vape shop Wednesday night, police said. Ahmed Al Maghrebi Maher, 31, of Manhattan, allegedly sold weed gummies and a vaping device to the undercover agent at the Carman Exotics Smoke Shop in Westbury at around 9:10 […]
maggrand.com

New York City man back in jail after 17 years of wrongful lockup

A New York City man who spent seventeen years in jail for murder before being exonerated last year landed back in prison on Tuesday — for groping a woman and packing an illegal gun, according to police sources. The 39-year-old Brooklyn man, James Davis, who was convicted in the...
PIX11

PIX11

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy