A 5-year-old boy was vacationing in the Millinocket area when he fell into Ambejejus Lake and drowned. The Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office says the boy's family was renting a camp on the lake at the time of the accident. Officials say the child was fishing at the end of the dock when, at around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, he fell into the water.

MILLINOCKET, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO