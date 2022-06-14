Volunteers needed to map the hottest areas in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As temperatures reach scorching levels across Middle Tennessee, the city of Nashville is asking for volunteers to help map the hottest areas of Music City.

As part of ongoing work around sustainability, the office of Mayor John Cooper is calling for volunteers to help collect data to map where people are most at risk during extreme heat waves.

“Extreme heat is a real threat to the health and wellbeing of our city and has significant impact on our vulnerable populations in particular,” said Mayor John Cooper. “I’m excited that this project will collect and make available data that can be used to inform future policies, programs and actions that address urban heat effects.”

Community volunteers in the study will be asked to visit various Nashville neighborhoods and use sensors mounted on their vehicles to record temperatures and humidity. Volunteers will drive around three times on a hot day in August at 7 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. as part of the study.

“We’re going to have to come to grips as a city with extreme heat and learn how to better cope and manage all detrimental effects that can come from extreme heat, “ said Kendra Abkowitz, Metro Chief Sustainability and Resilience Officer, “So what this heat mapping effort will do is allow us to measure temperatures across the city and thousands of different locations. It’ll tell us where the city is really warm and then perhaps where its cooler and why those patterns exist.”

The Mayor’s office is looking for up to 500 volunteers to participate in the study. To volunteer click here .

