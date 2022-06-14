ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Volunteers needed to map the hottest areas in Nashville

By Alicia Patton
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As temperatures reach scorching levels across Middle Tennessee, the city of Nashville is asking for volunteers to help map the hottest areas of Music City.

As part of ongoing work around sustainability, the office of Mayor John Cooper is calling for volunteers to help collect data to map where people are most at risk during extreme heat waves.

Electric companies ask residents to cut back on electricity as heat wave surges through Middle Tennessee

“Extreme heat is a real threat to the health and wellbeing of our city and has significant impact on our vulnerable populations in particular,” said Mayor John Cooper. “I’m excited that this project will collect and make available data that can be used to inform future policies, programs and actions that address urban heat effects.”

Community volunteers in the study will be asked to visit various Nashville neighborhoods and use sensors mounted on their vehicles to record temperatures and humidity. Volunteers will drive around three times on a hot day in August at 7 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. as part of the study.

Dangerous heat expected this week

“We’re going to have to come to grips as a city with extreme heat and learn how to better cope and manage all detrimental effects that can come from extreme heat, “ said Kendra Abkowitz, Metro Chief Sustainability and Resilience Officer, “So what this heat mapping effort will do is allow us to measure temperatures across the city and thousands of different locations. It’ll tell us where the city is really warm and then perhaps where its cooler and why those patterns exist.”

The Mayor’s office is looking for up to 500 volunteers to participate in the study. To volunteer click here .



WSMV

Community responds to Nashville man without air conditioning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man who has lived for months without air conditioning came home to a surprise on Tuesday – a new air conditioner. Xavier Peoples told his story to News4 on Monday of how he had been without air conditioning for himself and family. One...
NASHVILLE, TN


Juneteenth 2022 events across Middle Tennessee

There are several events planned to recognize Juneteenth in Middle Tennessee this year. June 19th celebrates when slaves in Galveston, Texas were freed, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect. It was passed as a federal holiday in 2021 and became an official holiday in Nashville in April of this year.
NASHVILLE, TN


Push to clean up Nashville

Nashville has received more than 2,000 litter reports over the last year and 5,300 reports of illegal dumping, according to NDOT. The litter program has cut down complaints by nearly half since April.
NASHVILLE, TN


Lee Company to host hiring fair in Columbia in July

Lee Company today announced in-person hiring events in Columbia on Saturday, July 9. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 142 Bear Creek Pike. These events are opportunities for experienced technicians to apply for work in the trades, per the company. Lee Company says it...


Real Estate Market in Rutherford County is Changing

The real estate market continues to do well in Rutherford County and throughout Middle Tennessee, but buyers paying $30k, $40k and even $75,000 over an asking price are slowly ending... That was David Estes with Parks Realty in Smyrna. Estes told WGNS NEWS the average price of homes that sold...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN










WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

 https://www.wkrn.com/

