June 14th Walk The Dog Forecast

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be yet another hot and humid one as we rise into the upper 90s area-wide for highs. Heat index values and feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits once again when factoring in our high dewpoint values in the 70s with the actual air temperature. With heat index values forecast to reach the 105-110 degree range much like yesterday, another Heat Advisory has been issued for all of our counties and will run through 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT. Make sure to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and dress in loose-fitting clothing if you’re planning on being outdoors in any capacity today! We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for much of the day, with shower and storm chances not arriving until the evening hours. Any shower or storm that moves through your area then will help to bring relief from the heat in the form of rain-cooled air.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO