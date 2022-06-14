ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

June 14th Walk The Dog Forecast

By Matthew Wine
wdhn.com
 2 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — If you're thinking about taking your pups on a walk today, make sure...

www.wdhn.com

wtvy.com

Temporary closure of Forever Wild trail

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday, June 20, the Connector A portion of the Forever Wild trail will close. According to a press release, the closure is due to a sewer line rehabilitation project that runs parallel to that section of the trail. While all trails and trail heads will be...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Some strong storms and more crazy heat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few storms will be present this evening, and one or two of them could be packing a punch. Gusty winds of 60 mph will be the most likely threat. Some very small hail is possible but unlikely. Friday’s rain chance has been bumped up...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Another hot, humid, and stormy day tomorrow.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be much drier now that the storms are moving out. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 70s. Wednesday will be another very hot and humid day. Showers and storms will begin during the late afternoon hours. Some of these storms could be severe with 60 mph wind gusts the most likely threat. Temperatures will tank from the middle 90s to the 70s if the storms explode and spread out across the Wiregrass like they did today. A heat advisory is in effect tomorrow from 11 AM – 7 PM for “feels-like” temperatures of 105 – 110 degrees.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Staying hot with low-end rain chances

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be yet another hot and humid one as we rise into the upper 90s area-wide for highs. Heat index values and feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits once again when factoring in our high dewpoint values in the 70s with the actual air temperature. With heat index values forecast to reach the 105-110 degree range much like yesterday, another Heat Advisory has been issued for all of our counties and will run through 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT. Make sure to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and dress in loose-fitting clothing if you’re planning on being outdoors in any capacity today! We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for much of the day, with shower and storm chances not arriving until the evening hours. Any shower or storm that moves through your area then will help to bring relief from the heat in the form of rain-cooled air.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Low-end rain chances and high-end temperatures

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We could get a couple of storms this evening, but our rain chances are lower than previously thought. Temperatures will stay in the middle 80s and low 90s for the next couple of hours. Thursday will be a much quieter day. Highs will still be...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Emergency blood drive at Southeast Health due to low inventory

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An emergency blood drive Thursday at Southeast Health is taking place due to dangerously low inventory levels. The blood drive is organized through Life South and will take place in the Blood Mobile from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Melinda Hinds, Life South’s District Community Development...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

LifeSouth sees an increase in donations; the need for blood remains

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The blood shortage continues in the Wiregrass, however, LifeSouth is beginning to see an increase in donations. Dothan’s LifeSouth reports 148 donors so far this week, on track to reach the weekly goal of 300 donors. Tuesday was World Blood Donor Day and LifeSouth...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

What’s brewing in downtown Dothan?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Something exciting is brewing in the Circle City with plans to bring a brand new brewery to downtown Dothan. Circle City Brewing, which will be located right on Foster Street will offer people visiting downtown a unique experience and taste. Just on the other side...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Slocomb tomato crop looking fantastic in eastern Geneva Co.

GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN) — A mid-June heat wave is causing concerns for local farmers. Many of them headed to the annual Slocomb Tomato Festival. The festival resumes this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Despite a late crop. due to a March freeze, area growers...
SLOCOMB, AL
wdhn.com

Main Street Enterprise to host Military Appreciation Day

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — This Saturday, the City of Progress will honor our nation’s military!. Main Street Enterprise is hosting another installment of its Military Appreciation Day in Downtown Enterprise. The event begins at 10 a.m. with the first annual Patriot Parade featuring bikes, strollers, wagons, and scooters...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Dogs saved after trailer fire in Slocomb

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple dogs were saved after a Monday night trailer fire in Slocomb. At around 8:03 p.m. on June 13, Slocomb Fire, Fadette Fire, and Malvern Fire were all dispatched to a structure fire at 2000 Block of South County Road 85. Slocomb Engine 3 arrived...
WTVM

Goodwill to open new store in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Goodwill is set to open their new retail store in Eufaula this coming fall. The store will feature a 12,500 square foot facility - along with a drive-up and drop-off door where individuals can donate their items without having to leave their vehicle. A “groundbreaking” celebration...
EUFAULA, AL
wtvy.com

Dr. Clark with CARE Animal Center shares tips on summer pet safety

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The temperatures in the Wiregrass are climbing as we head into summer. Dr. Ken Clark with Dothan’s Care Animal Center wants pet owners to be on high alert outdoors. He says never leave your pet inside a hot vehicle, not even for a minute. For...
wdhn.com

Enterprise roadwork set to begin Monday after delay

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Roadwork in Enterprise that was previously delayed is now set to start on Monday, June 20th. Phase 1 of the project is the resurfacing of Plaza Drive from the intersection at East Park south to Boll Weevil Circle at Highway 167 South, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

The Dothan Housing Authority hosts 2022 Summer Bash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — If you are looking for a way to escape the summer heat, the Dothan Housing Authority is hosting a summer bash Wednesday, June 15th. You can find all of this fun at 1001 Montana Street from 1:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m. There will be plenty...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan police searching for missing man with medical issues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing person. DPD says 61-year-old, Wesley Paul Hodge was last seen at his residence, in Dothan, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 7:00 PM. When he went missing, Wesley was wearing a black...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise man, 77, killed in Geneva County crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has died following a Monday evening single-vehicle crash in Geneva County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 5:47 p.m., and claimed the life of Billy Joe Alberson, 77, of Enterprise. Alberson was critically injured when the...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL

