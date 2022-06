Do bears have tomato juice or do they just accept the awful smell? I know the answer to that, and it makes me feel very bad for them… If you’ve ever been skunked or had your dog skunked, you know how awful it is. It stinks to high heaven and if you get it around your face, it can also burn like pepper spray. And a bear’s nose works way better than a person, so my only guess would be […] The post Black Bear Comes Face To Face With A Skunk And Pays A Smelly Price first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ANIMALS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO