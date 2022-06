If you’re a bird-lover, you already know that there are numerous bird species. It can be challenging to tell them apart even with their distinct body sizes or feeding characteristics. However, you can differentiate them by many features like their feathers, beaks, tails, and talons (sharp claws). When we talk about birds with talons, we refer to large birds of prey(or raptors); These are birds that hunt other animals and feed on their flesh. There are various talon sizes depending on the bird’s size and its feeding demands. This article will discuss the birds of prey with the biggest talons. Let’s get started.

ANIMALS ・ 29 DAYS AGO