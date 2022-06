The chits for years of inflationary green energy policies are coming due to record-high energy prices and unreliable electrical grids. Average national gasoline prices have soared to a record high of $5 a gallon. The price of natural gas, which heats many homes in America, has roughly tripled over the last year. And electric grid monitors nationwide are warning of blackouts and brownouts this summer. These effects on ordinary residents' living standards require an immediate national environmental policy rethink, reflecting a new appreciation of cheap, reliable energy.

