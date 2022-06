Authorities were called to two Coles County factories this morning, June 15, 2022. At 10:51, police responded to a report of a person with a rifle that had entered Mars Pet Care. All units cleared the scene after it was determined that a pest control device was mistaken for a gun. At 11:13, officers were dispatched to Vesuvius USA regarding an employee that had received outside information that a person was inside the factory with a gun. After a thorough search, no such person was found to be inside. It was later determined that the outside information that was given had mistaken Vesuvius USA for the original call at Mars Pet Care.

COLES COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO