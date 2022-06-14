ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Another homeless shelter proposed in south Sacramento, days after first site approved

By Theresa Clift
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Sacramento County officials are considering opening a second tiny home village off Florin Road for homeless individuals in south Sacramento.

The site, located at 7001 East Parkway, would house 45 tiny homes, according to a county news release Monday. The site would include food, bathrooms, 24/7 security, and help finding permanent housing for up to 56 people at any given time.

The county would place the tiny homes in a vacant portion of the parking lot of its health services department, which is located near Florin Road and Highway 99.

County staff and Supervisor Patrick Kennedy, who represents the area, are talking to nearby property owners to gather input, the release said. The Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the project July 12, said county spokeswoman Janna Haynes.

The announcement comes just days after the board narrowly approved its first tiny home village, at Florin and Power Inn roads — 2.5 miles from the new site.

Both sites are located in Kennedy’s district in the so-called finger, an unincorporated area that’s surrounded by the city of Sacramento.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who has been urging county leaders to open more shelter beds for years, sent a letter to the supervisors urging them to approve the first site. Neighbors, including members of the nearby Vietnamese Martyrs Church, raised concerns that the Florin Road shelter would make it unsafe for children to play.

Supervisors Kennedy, Phil Serna and Rich Desmond approved the first site, while Supervisors Sue Frost and Don Nottoli voted against it.

A recent estimate from Sacramento Steps Forward found 16,500 to 20,000 people likely experience homelessness throughout the course of the year in the county. The official number from the federally-mandated Point in Time count is due out in coming weeks.

If the board approves the project, construction could take six to eight months, due to potential supply chain issues, county spokeswoman Janna Haynes said. The county does not yet have a cost estimate.

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Considers Tying Homeless Enforcement To Extreme Weather Alerts

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County supervisors are considering a new “no camping” ordinance aimed at moving homeless encampments ahead of extreme weather events. It would trigger law enforcement to legally move the homeless from areas with wildfire and flood risk areas during severe weather alerts issued by the county Office of Emergency Services or the National Weather Service. The proposal comes following years of concerns over grass fires set along the American River Parkway and after holes were found in Sacramento-area levees dug by the homeless. Randy Smith is a clean-up volunteer who has taken lots of ugly Sacramneto waterway snapshots, including photos...
FOX40

Untouched wildland to be preserved in Placer County

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly 490 acres of untouched woodlands in western Placer County that contains 34 prehistoric Maidu and Miwok Native American sites is being preserved in a partnership with William Jessup University, the Placer Land Trust and Placer County. The property sits in a valley east of Park Drive in Rocklin and west […]
CBS Sacramento

More Tiny Homes For The Homeless? Sacramento County Proposal Looks To Turn Parking Lot Into Stay Safe Site

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new Sacramento County proposal looks to turn the Department of Health parking lot into a Stay Safe Site for homeless people. If the proposal is approved, the lot will house 40 tiny homes, bathrooms, and a gathering space. This comes just days after county leaders approved a similar site on Power Inn Road. Sacramento County Homeless Services Coordinator Emily Halcon had this to say about how the site will help the community: “People can have an individual place to be sheltered with a locking door and a sense of privacy. But more importantly, all of the services needed to exit homelessness are provided on-site. And we’re purposely reaching out to people living unsheltered in this community today to provide some relief to the surrounding community as well.” The Board of Supervisors will vote on the plan next month.
Darrell Steinberg
FOX40

What are the fines for wasting water in Sacramento?

(KTXL) — Currently, the city of Sacramento is on a “water alert,” which is asking residents and businesses to reduce their water usage by 20%.  Under a “water alert,” fines for water waste are doubled and car washing is limited to the city’s watering days, according to the city’s website.  What are Sacramento’s water-wasting fines? […]
capradio.org

County proposes a second South Sacramento tiny home village for homeless residents

Sacramento County on Monday proposed building a 44-unit tiny home community for unhoused residents in South Sacramento, near Florin Road just west of Highway 99. It comes days after the Board of Supervisors narrowly approved 100 tiny homes for the same purpose about two and a half miles away. If eventually approved by the board, this would be the county’s second so-called Safe Stay Community, a model that aims to transition people from nearby encampments to more permanent housing.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento Executive Airport impacted by shortage of air traffic controllers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The control tower at Sacramento Executive Airport was empty on Tuesday due to a staffing shortage, according to Sacramento County. "Like a lot of non-federally operated control towers at airports across the country, smaller airports across the country, we have seen a staffing shortage and that means, you know, since November, we've had a reduction in staff. There are some days we don't have any staff in the tower at all," said Scott Johnston, a county spokesperson.
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin City Council demands bridge over troubled project

Rocklin City Council made it clear this week that the Granite Lakes Estates will get a Secret Ravine Creek bridge before any more homes are built in the 80-acre subdivision. The Granite Lakes Estates subdivision is located in southeast Rocklin at Greenbrae Road. Phase one, 48 single-family home lots, was completed two years ago. Following City Council action Tuesday, the remaining 71 lots can’t be developed until the Monument Springs Drive bridge over Secret Ravine Creek has been built for another entrance to the neighborhood.
CBS Sacramento

South Sacramento Taco Shop Broken Into Twice In 3 Days

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A south Sacramento restaurant has been broken into twice over the past three days. The owner of Super Taco says his restaurant was burglarized over the weekend. He was then hit again on Tuesday. “[It’s] just surprising that this would happen. Pretty concerning to me,” Julian Cervantes said. Cervantes estimates repairs will cost about $15,000. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglaries.
ABC10

Raley's O-N-E market opens in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new type of Raley's market is coming to Roseville and opens Thursday in the Plaza at Blue Oaks. The Raley's O-N-E Market is in west Roseville at the corner of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. O-N-E stands for organic nutrition education and focuses on ingredient transparency and minimally processed foods.
Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy.

