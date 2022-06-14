Another homeless shelter proposed in south Sacramento, days after first site approved

Sacramento County officials are considering opening a second tiny home village off Florin Road for homeless individuals in south Sacramento.

The site, located at 7001 East Parkway, would house 45 tiny homes, according to a county news release Monday. The site would include food, bathrooms, 24/7 security, and help finding permanent housing for up to 56 people at any given time.

The county would place the tiny homes in a vacant portion of the parking lot of its health services department, which is located near Florin Road and Highway 99.

County staff and Supervisor Patrick Kennedy, who represents the area, are talking to nearby property owners to gather input, the release said. The Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the project July 12, said county spokeswoman Janna Haynes.

The announcement comes just days after the board narrowly approved its first tiny home village, at Florin and Power Inn roads — 2.5 miles from the new site.

Both sites are located in Kennedy’s district in the so-called finger, an unincorporated area that’s surrounded by the city of Sacramento.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who has been urging county leaders to open more shelter beds for years, sent a letter to the supervisors urging them to approve the first site. Neighbors, including members of the nearby Vietnamese Martyrs Church, raised concerns that the Florin Road shelter would make it unsafe for children to play.

Supervisors Kennedy, Phil Serna and Rich Desmond approved the first site, while Supervisors Sue Frost and Don Nottoli voted against it.

A recent estimate from Sacramento Steps Forward found 16,500 to 20,000 people likely experience homelessness throughout the course of the year in the county. The official number from the federally-mandated Point in Time count is due out in coming weeks.

If the board approves the project, construction could take six to eight months, due to potential supply chain issues, county spokeswoman Janna Haynes said. The county does not yet have a cost estimate.