CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Academy, a PreK-12th grade independent school, announced Kim Satterfield as the next chief financial officer. Satterfield has over 25 years of accounting experience. She has overseen budgets of over $50 million at several organizations. She earned her BBA in Accounting from Tennessee State University. She has served on various boards and agencies in the community over the years.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO