ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Packed stands at Royal Ascot but the Queen absent from day one

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago

The Queen hailed Royal Ascot as a “thrilling” experience as racegoers filled the stands for the first time since the pandemic.

Punters are hoping that the monarch, a passionate owner and breeder, will make an appearance this week at the event which is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar.

But their expectations for the first day of the fixture were dashed when it was confirmed the Queen would not be attending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCruV_0gACYAx300
Her Majesty pictured at Ascot after Estimate’s Gold Cup win in 2013 (Tim Ireland/PA) (PA Wire)

Writing in the official programme, the Queen said: “After the challenges of recent times, this year’s royal meeting provides a long-awaited opportunity for supporters of racing from all over the world to come together for five days of outstanding sport.

“Once again, it is thrilling that horses from around the globe have travelled to Royal Ascot to compete at the highest level.”

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will lead the royal party on Tuesday and take part in the traditional carriage procession along the course before racing begins.

They will be followed by the Princess Royal and minor members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kL92_0gACYAx300
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are attending day one (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, walked through the gates to the course with the other punters and were surrounded by photographers before making their way into an exclusive area.

The Queen has more than 10 horses entered over the five days of the event and, with her Windsor Castle home just a 15-minute drive away, there is still some hope that she will attend during the week.

One-time Derby contender Reach For The Moon is the hot favourite for Thursday’s Hampton Court Stakes, while Saga is well fancied for the Britannia on the same day.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Royal Ascot day three – in pictures

Stradivarius may have the hearts of the Royal Ascot crowd, but he left without his much-desired fourth Gold Cup success as Kyprios proved too good in the day three feature. Frankie Dettori pointed to younger legs prevailing as Aidan O’Brien’s charge laid claim to the title of the new staying king on another pulsating afternoon of action. We pick out the highlights of the day:
SPORTS
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Royal#Prince Of Wales#Duchess Of Cornwall#British Royal Family#Uk#The Royal Party
The Independent

Queen pictured with Charles and Camilla on Garter Day

The Queen has been pictured with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to mark the Order of the Garter service.The 96-year-old monarch, who was dressed in a silver white gown and her blue Garter sash and holding a walking stick, was stood between Charles and Camilla, who were in their grand velvet Garter robes.The photograph was taken at Windsor Castle on Monday ahead of the Garter service in St George’s Chapel.On the Queen’s arm was a matching silver handbag and in her hand her glasses. She was also wearing her Garter star badge, her Bow Brooch and silver...
U.K.
Page Six

Prince Charles greets nieces Zara, Beatrice with kisses at Royal Ascot

Prince Charles gave his nieces Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice a warm greeting at the Royal Ascot on Tuesday. The Prince of Wales, 73, met the royals with a smile and warm kisses on their cheeks at the horse racing event. Tindall, 41, stunned in a purple floral dress and matching fascinator, while Beatrice, 33 — who attended the event with husband Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi — opted for a similar look in pink. The prince, for his part, wore a gray suit and a black top hat to the outing, while his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, rocked a blue dress and fascinator. The pair...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

All of Kate Middleton’s Royal Ascot looks through the years

We can’t resist the Duchess of Cambridge’s winning Royal Ascot style. Although Kate Middleton waited until 2016 to finally make her debut at the prestigious racing event, we’ve been treated to some fabulous fascinators and elegant outfits since then. Unlike noted equestrians Zara Tindall and Princess Anne, the Cambridges aren’t the most horsey of royals — and it’s been rumored that Middleton is actually allergic to the animal — but on the few occasions that we’ve seen the duchess at Royal Ascot, we’ve been treated to some seriously stunning outfits. From white lace to baby blue bows, we’re taking a look back at...
WORLD
womansday.com

Cambridges Moving to "The Big House" in Windsor After Princess Eugenie Adelaide Cottage Drama

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Yet another update in the whole Kate Midleton and Prince William moving saga. The royal couple are reportedly looking to relocate closer to the Queen in Windsor, but their previous plans to move into recently refurbished Adelaide Cottage (just a 10-minute walk from Her Majesty) have seemingly been canceled.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Middleton Attends Order of the Garter 14 Years After Making Debut as Prince William's Girlfriend

Kate Middleton attended one of the oldest royal traditions on Monday: Order of the Garter. The order of chivalry was founded by King Edward III in 1348, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, made her royal debut at the prestigious event back in 2008 when she and Prince William were dating. William also received his Order of the Garter knighthood that year, so it was a momentous occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kate's touching tribute to William: Duchess of Cambridge said she's 'in good hands' after a royal fan told her she'll make a 'brilliant' Princess of Wales in unseen clip from couple’s Jubilee visit to Cardiff

Royal fans have captured a very sweet moment from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Cardiff during the Queen's Jubilee weekend. 'Fifi Love the Cambridges', shared a video to Twitter, captured on 4th June when the couple visited Cardiff with Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, as part of the celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

William and Kate to Move to Four-Bedroom ‘Cottage’ That Is, Like, Really Tiny, for Them

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent some $3 million of British taxpayers’ money renovating, subsequently grudgingly repaid, a house called Frogmore Cottage, one has to wonder if the royals have a different definition of the word “cottage” than the rest of us. The latest royals to take up cottage life are Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are moving into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, which looks disconcertingly like a trophy four-bedroom period home to the casual observer. The Windsors apparently view the place with a “This old thing?” insouciance, however. A source told British tabloid the Sun: “Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff. They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer.” How good to see the royals are embracing the goal of not unduly burdening the taxpayer—not always the most evident trait of the royal existence.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Prince Andrew ‘lobbying Queen to have royal status reinstated’, report says

The Duke of York is pushing for a return to royal duties and has asked the Queen to reinstate his role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.The prince lost the coveted role along with other military titles and royal patronages in January.The monarch’s disgraced second son stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and after he paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case against Virginia Giuffre. Prince Andrew claims he has never met Ms Giuffre and denied all allegations against him. Almost six months on, he not only wants...
CELEBRITIES
People

Lady Sarah Chatto Wears Her Wedding Earrings (Inherited from Mom Princess Margaret!) to Royal Ascot

Lady Sarah Chatto stepped out for the second day of Royal Ascot in a special pair of earrings. Lady Sarah, the 58-year-old daughter of the late Princess Margaret and a niece to Queen Elizabeth, attended the horse racing event on Wednesday. She accessorized her pink ensemble with a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that are especially meaningful to her — not only did Lady Sarah inherit the jewels from her mother, but she also chose to wear them at her 1994 wedding to Daniel Chatto.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy