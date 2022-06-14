ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams reveals Wimbledon comeback

By Jaclyn Hendricks
 2 days ago

Serena Williams will soon be back in action.

The 40-year-old tennis pro revealed Tuesday that she plans to compete at Wimbledon later this month, nearly a year after withdrawing from the tournament due to injury.

“SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there. Let’s Go #renasarmy,” Williams captioned a photo on Instagram that featured her white Nike sneakers on a grass court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rlj9_0gACWS5x00
Serena Williams will make her return to the court in 2022 at Wimbledon
CameraSport via Getty Images
https://www.instagram.com/p/CeyIHfeuVLh

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, has been teasing her Wimbledon return for some time. Back in April, she spoke about her comeback in an online video with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who dubbed himself her “hype man.”

“We’ve been talking about my comeback and he’s been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon,” she said at the time.

Williams bowed out of Wimbledon last summer after sustaining a left leg injury during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NU1QH_0gACWS5x00
Serena Williams playing at Wimbledon in 2021
PA Images via Getty Images

“I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” Williams expressed in a previous Instagram post. “My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on Centre Court so meaningful. Feeling the exrtaordinary [sic] warmth and support of crowd today when I walked on — and off — the court meant the world to me.”

Williams has not competed in a tournament since that day.

Comments / 0

Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal matches Novak Djokovic's age record

Since the start of the Open era, 65 places in Major finals have been reserved for players who have turned 30. Four players are the dominant figures on that list, occupying 36 of those 65 spots. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Ken Rosewall and Roger Federer are the only players with at least eight Major finals after turning 30.
TENNIS
