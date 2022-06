It’s June 17, the day in 1919, when the Illinois General Assembly passed a waterways act. The legislation paid for the construction of locks and dams, from the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal at Lockport to Utica on the Illinois River. The construction contributed to the Illinois Waterway system, providing a shipping route between Lake Michigan and the Illinois River. The system was completed in 1933.

