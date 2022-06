DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A Draper water park that had to close after a building fire will reopen Thursday. "We are excited to announce that Cowabunga Bay will be open starting tomorrow, June 16th," the water park wrote to patrons in an email Wednesday afternoon, thanking public officials and staff for working to get to this point. "We would also like to thank our wonderful guests for their patience and all of their support during this ordeal."

