Sturgis, MI

GOCC board evaluates president; extends contract to 2024

By From staff reports
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago

Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees conducted its annual evaluation of President David H. Devier’s performance, following the June 9 board meeting.

Devier was rated by the trustees on a scale of 1 to 5 on 48 specific performance expectations. Expectations were organized in six broad categories covering fiscal management, external relations, internal relations, leadership, institutional performance, personal qualities, and relations with the board.

President Devier received an overall rating of 4.67. That rating compares favorably with his ratings during his eight-and-a-half-year tenure with the college.

“Under Dr. Devier’s leadership during the last year we have continued to move forward with capital programs to update facilities and assure safety for students and staff,” said Bruce Gosling, board chairman. “When complete, the college facilities will be up to date and ready for another fifty years of serving our community.”

The board has provided for an increase to Devier’s base salary in line with the rest of the college leadership and has affirmed his contract to June 30, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal:

