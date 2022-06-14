Local fire department gets first ambulance
CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department announced that it’s getting its first ambulance.
CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department announced that it's getting its first ambulance.

Lieutenant Randy Schneider announced that the ambulance went into service Monday.
"We are helping grow our department to better serve our community, and like any toolbox, this is another tool needed to get the job done," said Chief Dave McCoy.

Schneider said the Lifeteam and North Star ambulances are still the two main vehicles used for calls.
