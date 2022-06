We've heard time and again how critical the threat of hacking is. Still, most of us either think we'll avoid it or have nothing to hide for hackers to expose anyway - so why worry? This is akin to thinking that we don't need to bother locking the door because we don't have an illegal store of drugs stashed away in our houses. Every person with an online presence benefits from using a VPN. It's not about not having anything to hide. It's about not having your information stolen or shared.

