Rabid Cat Bites Several People

MANCHESTER – Police recovered a rabid cat that bit several people in the Pine Acres Manor section of town.

Victims said that the incidents happened on June 8. It is unknown how many people were bit. Those who believe they have been bit are urged to call the local health department at 732-341-9700 and seek medical care.

The cat was found dead near a house. Police said it tested positive for rabies at the New Jersey Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory.

If you suspect your pet may have been bitten, symptoms include abnormal behavior, elevated temperature, anorexia, unprovoked aggression, impaired locomotion, and neurological impairment including vocalization, circling, and paralysis. It can be treated if caught early.

Police reminded residents:

• Keep your pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccination.

• Do not feed or touch wild animals.

• Avoid contact with strays or pets other than your own.

• Report unusual behavior in stray or wild animals to Manchester Township Police Animal Control.

• Report all bites immediately to your local health department, 732-341-9700.