Rabid Cat Bites Several People

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
Editor's Note: this is NOT the rabid cat - only a stock image

MANCHESTER – Police recovered a rabid cat that bit several people in the Pine Acres Manor section of town.

Victims said that the incidents happened on June 8. It is unknown how many people were bit. Those who believe they have been bit are urged to call the local health department at 732-341-9700 and seek medical care.

The cat was found dead near a house. Police said it tested positive for rabies at the New Jersey Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory.

If you suspect your pet may have been bitten, symptoms include abnormal behavior, elevated temperature, anorexia, unprovoked aggression, impaired locomotion, and neurological impairment including vocalization, circling, and paralysis. It can be treated if caught early.

Police reminded residents:

• Keep your pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccination.

• Do not feed or touch wild animals.

• Avoid contact with strays or pets other than your own.

• Report unusual behavior in stray or wild animals to Manchester Township Police Animal Control.

• Report all bites immediately to your local health department, 732-341-9700.

92.7 WOBM

This Little Diner in Forked River, NJ is Always So Good

No matter when we go, mainly for breakfast, it's always delicious and they have my favorite for breakfast, creamed dried beef. I was just speaking with Jan from Forked River about the Forked River Diner and she says she always forgets about this place when it comes to diners. Jan then wrote me and said she went to the Forked River Diner last week and it never disappoints. Exactly.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Voice

Hunterdon County Man, 24, In Medically-Induced Coma Following ‘Life-Threatening’ Crash

Support is on the rise for a 24-year-old Hunterdon County man who has been in a medically-induced coma for over a week following a life-threatening crash. Steven Montero, of Flemington, was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital following a serious crash at the intersection near Hunterdon Central Regional High School on Saturday, June 4, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Belmar Drowning After Rescue Attempt on Jetty

New Jersey's jetties are designed to break tides to make beaches safe for swimmers, they are not intended for swimming.(Michelle Spollen/Unsplash) Events took a horrible turn for a group of friends swimming on the jetty between the 8th and 9th Avenue beaches of Belmar, New Jersey.
BELMAR, NJ
