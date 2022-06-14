ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Storms and power outages

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorms that moved through the area late last night and through the early morning hours produced heavy rain, high winds, and downed trees. There are also reports of numerous areas that are without power now.......In Pike...

Power outages across area

AEP Ohio reports that many customers impacted by widespread power outages may not have their electricity restored until late tomorrow or even early Friday. Locally, there are still some 2000 customers who are without power, mostly across southern Ross County and into Pike County. The energy company blames the situation on a combination of Monday night's storms and a system overload due to the extreme heat. Company officials report that power to those in Chillicothe affected should be back no later than noon Friday, and Hillsboro by the end of the day today. AEP says they've been forced to intentionally take some customers offline to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer widespread outages. For the latest updates, click on this link: AEPOhio.com/OutageMap.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Storms move through Ohio; now here comes the heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A band of thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning brought damaging winds, flooding and power outages to several parts of Ohio, but largely stayed to the south of the Cleveland area. The overnight storms did cause problems for central and western Ohio. Several counties had...
CLEVELAND, OH
EF2 Tornado confirmed last week

Last week's storms that rolled through the area produced a confirmed EF2 tornado. The National Weather Service says the twister first touched down in Adelphi near the Ross-Hocking County line and stayed on the ground for more than five miles and traveled into Vinton County. The tornado did damage to trees, with the first evidence of damage discovered near the entrance to Tar Hollow State Park on State Route 327. Officials in Athens County say debris and tree limbs were scattered throughout the area as a result of that.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Possible funnel cloud spotted in Pike County, Ohio

PIKETON, Ohio (WCHS) — Severe storms left a path of destruction across southern Ohio on Monday. One person told Eyewitness News they saw a funnel cloud. "I watched it all come across the west of my farm," Brandon Woolridge, of Pike County, Ohio, said. Woolridge said he was sitting...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Ross County, OH
Pike County, OH
Chillicothe, OH
Ohio Industry
Ohio Business
Three...or More...Solar Projects in Ross County

We have seen a boom in solar projects in Ross County. This week, the Ross County Commissioners were asked to accept a slight adjustment in the layout of one under construction north of Kennworth, and Kevin Coleman was there. The "Salt City Solar" project is under way on both sides...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pike, Pickaway, and Ross Co.

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pickaway, Pike, and Ross counties until 7:45 p.m. According to the NWS, a severe storm capable of damaging winds was moving east at 40 mph. 70+ mph wind gusts have previously been recorded with this particular storm.
WILMINGTON, OH
Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette, Ross, and Highland Co.

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette, Ross, and Highland counties until 7:15 p.m. According to the NWS, a severe storm capable of damaging winds was moving east at 45 mph. 70+ mph wind gusts have previously been recorded with this particular storm.
WILMINGTON, OH
AEP rep explains widespread power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson. “When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 until this thing is completed,” said Tom Kratt, Vice President of Distribution for AEP. Kratt […]
COLUMBUS, OH
When will AEP restore your power?

UPDATE: AEP’s 2 p.m. Wednesday update on the power outages affecting its Ohio customers did not show any changes in the estimated restoration times listed below. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP, the company which provides electricity to a large portion of central Ohio, has released the estimated restoration times for customers currently without power. AEP […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Tony on the First Look at 4 Derecho hot seat

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to derechos, the mother of them all is the June 2012 storm line. Tony tracked it and says there are some similarities to Monday night’s squall line. In order to be designated a derecho, a wind storm must travel 240 miles, last six hours and produce widespread wind damage. Check, check and check says TC so yes the storm line that passed Monday night and knocked out power to thousands can be called a derecho.
HUNTINGTON, WV
This Is The Best Swimming Hole In Ohio

With Summer temperatures rising by the hour; a day trip to a beautiful swimming hole sounds like a pretty good idea. Ohio provides plenty of opportunities for hikes with swimming holes along the route. Before embarking on an adventure to one of these destinations, make sure that you are allowed to swim there, and that it is safe.
OHIO STATE
Chillicothe Pool closed today

THE CHILLICOTHE POOL WILL BE CLOSED TODAY, JUNE 14TH, due to electrical issues caused by last night's weather. AEP is working hard to get power back up in many areas!
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Brown; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 110. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio and Northeast and Northern Kentucky. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Field Reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers. State Wildlife Officer John Coffman, assigned to Fayette County, was patrolling Deer Creek Wildlife Area when he received a tip that two individuals were cast netting for non-forage fish out of Deer Creek. Officer Coffman was able to contact the individuals, who were found to have netted all the fish in their possession. Neither individual had a valid Ohio fishing license, and both had taken white bass with their cast nets. They were issued the appropriate summonses for their violations.
OHIO STATE
EMA Warns of Poisonous Hemlock Plant Growing in Pickaway County

OHIO – The Poison Hemlock and wild parsnip are moving north and now flowering in Southern Ohio including Circleville that’s not a good thing. Poison Hemlock is one of the most lethal plants found in North America. The plant is a biennial weed, a plant that takes two years to complete its biological life cycle. In the first year, it undergoes primary growth where its leaves stems and roots develop, the second year after the cold months they flower and spreads by seeds.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
City to bulldoze South Side tent camp Tuesday morning

Hundreds of Columbus residents who have been living in tents and other makeshift shelters – community members who cannot afford traditional housing – have been evicted by the City of Columbus. More evictions of tent camps utilizing bulldozers are in the works, including the encampment at Heer Park scheduled for this Tuesday morning where anywhere from 60 to 100 community members reside.
COLUMBUS, OH
Search underway for a possible missing person in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, including EMS and aviation units from the Ohio Highway Patrol, is searching for a possible missing woman. According to initial reports, law enforcement located an abandoned vehicle in the 10300 block of Gulick Road near Big Darby Creek with a note inside. Law enforcement spoke with members of the woman’s immediate family, who said they had not heard from her since yesterday.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

