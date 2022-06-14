ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho gas prices jump again, 20 cents in one week

By IBR Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer fuel demand and tight global crude supplies combine to push pump prices...

Idaho Capital Sun

Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values

Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment in the mail that valued her home at $609,700 — up $90,000 just […] The post Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Gas in Idaho Will Hit 6 Bucks a Gallon Before it Comes Down

A studio guest arrived at my studio after driving from Cassia County to Twin Falls. She noticed a price at one gas station of $5.69.9 per gallon for the regular grade. The picture above is from Kimberly Road on Monday afternoon. The previous day I had managed to fill up at a pump a few blocks away for 32 cents less per gallon but had to use up my shopping points to simply keep the price below $5.00 a gallon.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho Lake Town is One of the Best in the Country

With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Residents Brace For Extreme Heat, Power outages

A major national group has warned about the possibility of severe drought conditions for parts of the United States this year. The consequences of historically high temperatures and drought conditions could lead to rolling blackouts like those commonly experienced in California. 7 Best (Fun) Things to Do During an Idaho...
BOISE, ID
Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho’s Retrolux, UtilityGenius announce partnership

Read More Business News Boise-based Retrolux and UtilityGenius have announced they will be joining forces to bring UtilityGenius’ best in class quick search utility rebate database into the Retrolux software platform. Retrolux is touted as a leading digital retrofit company for the era of smart and sustainable buildings. “UtilityGenius is the nation’s premier utility rebate tracking platform, ...
BOISE, ID
US News and World Report

Idaho Officials Close Popular Recreation Area Due to Trash

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A popular state-owned recreation area in southeastern Idaho will close to camping and utility terrain vehicles due to visitors leaving behind trash and human waste, state officials said Tuesday. Idaho Department of Lands officials also said UTV drivers have been going off trails and damaging...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hunters and Campers Beware: Rare Grizzly Bear Sighting Near Idaho Town

With summer in full swing, many of us are taking weekend trips, vacations, going camping, or maybe even taking a hunting trip. Idaho is home to some of the best wildlife in the country, as well as some of the most beautiful places to camp, take a drive, or escape the business of everyday life. As you make your way to your destinations, make sure to be aware of the wildlife around you. It may seem obvious, but sometimes animals you don't expect to see in certain places make their presence known. One such animal was spotted recently in a place it is not commonly seen and it has put an Idaho town on notice.
SALMON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This is not ok with us’: As North Idaho contractor intends to file for bankruptcy, former clients say they want their money back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmakers hire firm to appraise federal public lands

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have hired a Utah company to appraise federal land in three counties to determine how much tax revenue the land would generate if it was privately owned and subject to property taxes. Republican Sen. Steve Vick and Republican Rep. Sage Dixon, co-chairmen of the Legislature’s Committee on Federalism, signed the $250,000 deal for the study with Aeon AI last month. The Federalism Committee deals with state sovereignty issues. ...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt Noe, 23, both of Eagle had went into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho Business Review announces first annual Top Companies in Treasure Valley award winners

New this year, in partnership with Best Companies Group, the Idaho Business Review (IBR) is launching its first annual Top Companies in Treasure Valley program. This recognition program celebrates elite employers across the valley, including the capital city of Boise, that are providing a positive environment and culture where employees love to work.
BOISE, ID
KATC News

LSU-Eunice student missing after tubing incident in Idaho

LSU-Eunice student, Everette Jackson, is missing after falling from a tube into a river in Idaho family members said. According to reports, deputies are searching the river by jet ski and boat. Official said, "The current is too dangerous for those not using a motorized boat."
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho River Site 2 Hrs From Twin Falls A Prime Geode Hunting Spot

If you enjoy searching for rare or unique stones in the great outdoors, you made a wise move settling in the Gem State. Idaho is ripe with dozens of precious and non-precious stones, from star garnets and amethyst to jasper and geodes. For collectors of unique rocks and minerals, Idaho...
MIX 106

We Had No Idea This Was Hiding in Idaho’s Panhandle

Idaho is such an incredible and diverse state. The southern part and northern part are substantially different. In the lush forests of northern Idaho's panhandle is a remarkable sight to see. There is something in the midst that is worth a visit. A short and easy hike will lead you to something quite remarkable. One of Idaho's wonders, get ready to look up, way up.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has Cannibals Now? Neat.

When one thinks of Idaho, certain images don't (typically) come to mind. You know, like someone eating another human being. Well, that's where we're at in the news cycle. A 40-year-old man in Bonner County, James David Russell, is facing the hammer of justice for murdering a 70-year-old man. Without getting too graphic, at the crime scene, police observed details on the victim's body that would support the possibility of cannibalism at play.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

We’re Calling Out 5 Ridiculous Lies About Idaho

1 || Idaho has an aversion to technological progress. IMPIRICALLY FALSE! Of the 800 brilliant tech/software companies that call Idaho home, Continuous Composites is famous for inventing continuous fiber 3D printing that utilizes Kevlar. ICYMI: as it turns out, Uncle Sam's military is quite fond of this Idaho business. And...
IDAHO STATE

