ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, PA

Incoming Ursinus College President Defines Her Career Path by One Word: Opportunity

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8DVh_0gACTaJW00
Robyn Hannigan.Image via Ursinus College.

Robyn Hannigan is preparing to take over as the new president of Ursinus College on July 1, when the new strategic plan puts the success of every student at the Collegeville school front and center, writes Ed Moorhouse for Ursinus Magazine.

Hannigan is a first-generation student who got the chance to go to college after her brother insisted their parents save for her education and forgoing college himself. 

“For me, that opened up a world,” said Hannigan. “I never expected to go to college.” 

She used the opportunity to the fullest. Over the years, she became a metal chemist, environmental scientist, entrepreneur, professor, researcher, provost, and most recently, the 19th president of Ursinus College. 

Now, she is passionate about providing college opportunities to both first-generation students and students from all backgrounds. 

“I grew up with mixed heritage and different cultures, and I was a first-gen kid,” said Hannigan, a Narragansett Indian Tribe descendant. “I didn’t realize it at the time, but most colleges weren’t and still aren’t ready for a kid like me. I want to make sure that no student arrives on campus and feels like they are at a disadvantage.” 

Read more about Robyn Hannigan in Ursinus Magazine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Lincoln & West Chester Universities Ranked Among the Best Colleges & Universities in Pennsylvania for 2022

HARRISBURG, PA — Both Lincoln University and West Chester University have been rated as Best Colleges & Universities in Pennsylvania for 2022 in the recently updated ranking in the AcademicInfluence.com series “The Best Colleges & Universities in the USA.” The updated series includes rankings that cover multiple categories of higher education institutions in the state of Pennsylvania.
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Collegeville, PA
Collegeville, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
lvpnews.com

‘Later will be too late’

As the community gathered at Montford E. Illick Stadium on the evening of June 4 to celebrate the outgoing Saucon Valley class of 2022, the clear and calm weather conditions served as a picturesque backdrop. Although this year’s graduates spent more than half of their high school term under the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
MONTCO.Today

SAPA-GP Hosts Inaugural Cell & Gene Therapy Conference in June

For the past 20 years, Greater Philadelphia has been home to the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of the Sino-American Pharmaceutical Professionals Association (SAPA). The volunteer-supported professional organization, referred to as SAPA-GP, has filled its leadership team with executives at some of the leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies in the Philly area. With support from more than 4,000 members, SAPA-GP hosts numerous scientific and business programs year-round and offers mentorship and career development opportunities for aspiring students and professionals.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Word#Student Success#Incoming Ursinus College
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Hospital names Vice President of Hospital-Based Outpatient Services

WEST READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital has named the Vice President of Hospital-Based Outpatient Services for Reading Hospital – Tower Health. Robert P. Paul, MBA, will provide administrative and operational leadership for 24 hospital-based primary and specialty care practices. He provides administrative oversight to the Family Medicine, OB/GYN, and Psychiatry Residency Programs. In addition, he will assume oversight of Laboratory Services.
READING, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton School Board discusses Special Education Plan, mask mandates, and upcoming community meeting

On Monday, June 13, the Northampton School Board met to discuss the Special Education Plan, the NASD revised Health and Safety Plan for the 2022-2023 school year, the upcoming community meeting for the Route 329/Seemsville Road elementary school, and took a recess to deescalate a situation in place of having a resident escorted from the premises.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
MONTCO.Today

Vanguard’s Newest Edition of ‘How America Saves’ Details How Retirement Plans Should Evolve for Modern Workers

Malvern’s Vanguard released the newest edition of How America Saves, the firm’s seminal report on 401(k) plan design and retirement savings habits. Through its annual, comprehensive analysis of nearly five million 401(k) accounts record-kept at Vanguard, the report reveals additional plan design opportunities employers can address to further improve workers’ retirement readiness.
MALVERN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Record-breaking Golf Classic raises over $145K for Doylestown Health

The 31st annual Doylestown Health Foundation Golf Classic was a record-breaking success, raising more than $145,000 for ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health and the Teen Volunteer Scholarship fund. The Golf Classic was held on Monday, June 6, at Jericho National Golf Club in New Hope, Pennsylvania — where...
NEW HOPE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Local Officials Announce Acquisition of Jennersville Hospital

ChristianaCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter. “The announcement comes after a great deal of hard work by many people and is a true game-changer for high-quality medical care in our community,” said State Rep. John Lawrence. “It has been a pleasure working with ChristianaCare over the past few months, and I look forward to building on this foundation in the days ahead to meet the growing healthcare needs of southern Chester County.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy