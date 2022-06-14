Incoming Ursinus College President Defines Her Career Path by One Word: Opportunity

Robyn Hannigan. Image via Ursinus College.

Robyn Hannigan is preparing to take over as the new president of Ursinus College on July 1, when the new strategic plan puts the success of every student at the Collegeville school front and center, writes Ed Moorhouse for Ursinus Magazine.

Hannigan is a first-generation student who got the chance to go to college after her brother insisted their parents save for her education and forgoing college himself.

“For me, that opened up a world,” said Hannigan. “I never expected to go to college.”

She used the opportunity to the fullest. Over the years, she became a metal chemist, environmental scientist, entrepreneur, professor, researcher, provost, and most recently, the 19th president of Ursinus College.

Now, she is passionate about providing college opportunities to both first-generation students and students from all backgrounds.

“I grew up with mixed heritage and different cultures, and I was a first-gen kid,” said Hannigan, a Narragansett Indian Tribe descendant. “I didn’t realize it at the time, but most colleges weren’t and still aren’t ready for a kid like me. I want to make sure that no student arrives on campus and feels like they are at a disadvantage.”