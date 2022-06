UPDATE: FLINT, Mich. - UPDATE (6/16/22): EGLE tells a Mid-Michigan NOW that the likely source of the spill coming from Lockhart Chemical Co. in Flint, but they are still waiting for results to pinpoint the definite source. Official from the City of Flint, including the mayor and the Genesee County...

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO