After my father-in-law died in October, his memory was toasted over and over with his simple, two-word for motto for living. “Be generous.” Tony wasn’t a wealthy man, working for years in an auto plant. But his generosity was always in evidence. And he certainly didn’t mind being served a little bit extra of a delicious meal, grinning slyly as he encouraged anyone dishing it out to “be generous.” ...

