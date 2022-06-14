Tina Perkins

A lifelong resident of the Line Creek community in Kentwood, LA, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was born September 28, 1959 in Magnolia, MS and was 62 years of age. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Charlotte Simmons Raborn; 3 children, Wayne Raborn (Misty), Jeremy Raborn (Megan), and Miranda Raborn; 8 grandchildren, Tanner, Laney, Lynlee, Tyler, Hayden, Beckett, Bonner, and Berklea; 5 brothers and sisters, Carolyn Raborn, Thomas Raborn (Doodle), Judy Raborn (Gerald), Ruby Travis (Barrett), and Donald Raborn (Norma); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins including special cousins, Chuckie and Sandy Raborn and Patricia Humphries; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Wanda Simmons and Kelly and Donald Hart. Preceded in death by parents, E. D. and Lena Roberts Raborn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stanley and Bernice Simmons, cousin Thomas Roberts, and Uncle Jay Roberts. He was a member of Line Creek Baptist Church. Larry was known to always have a smile on his face and a hug that made you know he loved you. His love for his children and grandchildren was evident by his presence at all the events, games, and recitals they participated in. He was their coach and biggest fan. He was planning to be at their games this weekend. He was going to be wherever his family was and always encouraging them to do their best. Larry has worked in construction most of his life. He was boilermaker by trade working in numerous states. Kentwood Oil, Bayou Steel, and his work on the Manchac bridge were some of his earlier jobs. His favorite pastime was riding his Ranger to check the cows and singing to his country music. Having a grandbaby or two with him made it sweeter. He was a man who loved and supported his family, extended family, and friends. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for anyone who asked or indicated a need. Visitation will be at Line Creek Baptist Church from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Friday, June 17 and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Justin Craft and Rev. Jeremy Greer. Interment Line Creek Cemetery, Line Creek, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Line Creek Baptist children/youth fund.

KENTWOOD, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO