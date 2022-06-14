ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Tina Perkins

By Harry McKneely, Son Funeral Home
an17.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTina Perkins went to her heavenly home on June 10, 2022, at the age of 85. She was a dedicated Christian and musician who loved her family beyond words. Tina achieved a great deal of success in her lifetime. She travelled and sang vocals in multiple gospel bands in addition to...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

Related
an17.com

Billie Jean Phelps Booty

Billie Jean Phelps Booty was born September 13,1945 in Magnolia, MS to Ruthie Temple Phelps and Willie James. She was a phenomenal mother and a lifelong friend to everyone she knew. She never met a stranger and was first in line to help anyone in need, be it a friend or stranger. She always had a smile on her face and could quickly put a smile on the faces of others. Those that had the privilege to meet her were in the presence of a true angel on Earth. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. She is survived by daughter Melanie Ruth Booty, son Daron Glen Booty-Arellano (Carlos), daughter Brandi LeJean Booty Hartman (Jonathan), granddaughter Kamil Rene Thomas, and grandson Jaron Booty. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Glen A. Booty, sister Rubie Lee Phelps Zeigler (Edward), brother James Henry Phelps (Fay), mother and father-in law, Annie Mae Lambert Booty and Robert Booty. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
MAGNOLIA, MS
an17.com

Nancy M. Kelly

Those whom the Lord has ransomed will return; they will enter Zion with a happy shout. Unending joy will crown them, happiness and joy will overwhelm them; grief and suffering will disappear. Isaiah 51:11. Nancy M. Kelly a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana died Monday, June 13, 2022, at the...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
an17.com

Cheryl Fendlason Cali

Cheryl Fendlason Cali was born February 24, 1958, in Covington, LA to the late Aubrey Fendlason, Sr. and Eunice Smith Fendlason. She passed away at her home in Natalbany, LA, June 12, 2022. She was a native and resident of Natalbany. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 24 years, Anthony “Tony” Cali. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, John Fendlason, paternal grandparents, William and Idell Dunnington Fendlason, and maternal grandparents, J.T. and Clara Jones Smith. Visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, Friday, June 17, 2022, from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Danny Carter. Interment will follow in Rose Memorial Park.
an17.com

Peter Lawrence "Larry" Fos, Jr.

Peter Lawrence "Larry" Fos, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, on his 85th birthday in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. He was born on June 14, 1937 (Flag Day) in New Orleans, the oldest of five children, to the late Ruth Carbo and Peter Fos, Sr. Larry was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish before moving to Ponchatoula after Hurricane Katrina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hammond, LA
City
Independence, LA
Hammond, LA
Obituaries
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
an17.com

Larry Wayne Raborn, Sr.

A lifelong resident of the Line Creek community in Kentwood, LA, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was born September 28, 1959 in Magnolia, MS and was 62 years of age. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Charlotte Simmons Raborn; 3 children, Wayne Raborn (Misty), Jeremy Raborn (Megan), and Miranda Raborn; 8 grandchildren, Tanner, Laney, Lynlee, Tyler, Hayden, Beckett, Bonner, and Berklea; 5 brothers and sisters, Carolyn Raborn, Thomas Raborn (Doodle), Judy Raborn (Gerald), Ruby Travis (Barrett), and Donald Raborn (Norma); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins including special cousins, Chuckie and Sandy Raborn and Patricia Humphries; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Wanda Simmons and Kelly and Donald Hart. Preceded in death by parents, E. D. and Lena Roberts Raborn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stanley and Bernice Simmons, cousin Thomas Roberts, and Uncle Jay Roberts. He was a member of Line Creek Baptist Church. Larry was known to always have a smile on his face and a hug that made you know he loved you. His love for his children and grandchildren was evident by his presence at all the events, games, and recitals they participated in. He was their coach and biggest fan. He was planning to be at their games this weekend. He was going to be wherever his family was and always encouraging them to do their best. Larry has worked in construction most of his life. He was boilermaker by trade working in numerous states. Kentwood Oil, Bayou Steel, and his work on the Manchac bridge were some of his earlier jobs. His favorite pastime was riding his Ranger to check the cows and singing to his country music. Having a grandbaby or two with him made it sweeter. He was a man who loved and supported his family, extended family, and friends. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for anyone who asked or indicated a need. Visitation will be at Line Creek Baptist Church from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Friday, June 17 and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Justin Craft and Rev. Jeremy Greer. Interment Line Creek Cemetery, Line Creek, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Line Creek Baptist children/youth fund.
KENTWOOD, LA
an17.com

Donna Sue Allen

A resident of Roseland, LA, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Ponchartrain Health Care Centre in Mandeville, LA. She was born May 28, 1951 in Bogalusa, LA and was 71 years of age. She is survived by 3 children, Sidney Allen, David Allen, and Tracy Allen; grandchildren, Sydney Elizabeth Allen, Landon Allen, Jordan Allen, Payton Allen, Darbie and husband, Terance Patin, and Rodney Shaffett and wife, Brianna; great-grandson, Terance Patin; brothers, Billy Easley and wife Vivian; 4 sisters, Mary Battles and husband, Robert, Rose Braase and husband, Audie, Anna Mae Wallace, and Linda Phillips and husband, Charles. Preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Allen; parents, Wilton Easley and Lucille Anie Easley; sister, Wilma Lou Easley. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. David Cutrer. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Roseland, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
ROSELAND, LA
an17.com

Larry Lee King Jr.

Larry Lee King Jr, 69 years old and a native of Walker, Louisiana passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 peacefully in his home surrounded by family. He was born on February 3, 1953 in La Porte, Indiana where he attended La Porte High School and joined the Army shortly after graduation. He was stationed in Fort Polk and fell in love with the culture and outdoor lifestyle of Louisiana. He enjoyed fishing, barbequing, and old country music. He loved being a father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was always the life of the party and knew how to have a good time. He always referred to himself as “Larry King Live, the one and only”. He never met a stranger and brought out the best in everyone. Larry is survived by three daughters, Whitney Smith and husband Dusty Smith, Brigette King and boyfriend Zach Burge, and Amy King; one son Larry King III; sister Kathy Orcutt and brother-in-law Jerry Orcutt; brothers Gary King, Bobby King, and James King and sister-in-law Brenda King; three grandchildren Braleigh, Jace, and Molly. He is proceeded in death by his parents Joanne Raney and Larry King Sr. A gathering will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 4:00pm at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, Louisiana with a Memorial Service following at 6:00pm. Rest easy Larry King Live – the one and only.
WALKER, LA
an17.com

David George Shultz, Sr.

We mourn the passing of David George Shultz, Sr., a loving husband/best friend, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather on June 10, 2022 with his loving wife by his side and his devoted dog “Beau”. Dave was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on April 15, 1947 and raised in the heart of Baton Rouge where he attended Baton Rouge High School. Dave served in the US Army (Vietnam Era). Afterwards beginning his career as a painter with Bankston painting company, he also worked at Granberries Guns which eventually lead him to serving his community with the EBR Sheriff’s Office. While at EBR Sherriff’s Dave served in many capacities, not to mention many accomplishments achieved through his career such as FBI School of Narcotics, Infantry Small unit tactics, sniper school, sig, smith and Wesson, rugger, Which Eventually led to him being the firearms instructor for the EBR Sherriff’s Department. Dave was a man with a passion for the great outdoors, such as traveling, fishing, camping, and riding his Harley with his wife. His hobbies included re-loading and being a member of S.A.S.S “single action shooting society” (where he was known as fairshake) and black powder matches, where he won numerous awards. David was an avid LSU and saints fan. He was also known for his culinary skills, he enjoyed seeing people complimenting him on his gumbo, etoufee’s and other cajun dishes. David is survived by his wife/best friend Lisha McCarney Shultz, two sons David Shultz(Stacey) and Troy Shultz(Kendra), as well as 6 grandkids and 5 great-grandkids. He is preceded in death by his mother Lois Douthitt Henney and father George Shultz. Services will take place Friday June 17, 2022 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs with visitation starting at 6:00 PM, a 7:30 PM Memorial service and visitation resuming until 8:30 PM. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Charlee
an17.com

Fred E. Waldrop, Jr.

Mr. Fred E. Waldrop, Jr., a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at the age of 85. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements which are incomplete at this time.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Charles David Cummins

Charles David Cummins, 65, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. David was born in Mobile, Alabama on October 9, 1956. Growing up he was active in the Boy Scouts of America earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama and continued his education at the University of South Alabama earning a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
an17.com

Martha Elaine Nichols

Mrs. Martha Elaine Nichols, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the age of 84. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements which are incomplete at this time.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

William Daniel “Will” Hall

William Daniel “Will” Hall was born December 25, 1986, in Hammond, LA, to Grover Hall and Brenda Henson Deare. He passed away in Seminary, MS, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Will enjoyed woodworking, listening to music and spending time outdoors, especially on the river. He is survived by his father, Grover Hall; mother, Brenda Deare; son, Brandon; siblings, Nadina (Anthony), Adam, and Casey (Kimberly); and a host of aunts, uncles, and extended family. Will is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William Hall and Lola Stevenson; and maternal grandparents, Harold Lee Henson and Doris Jean Henson. Visitation will be at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 North Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Loranger Cemetery, LA.
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Italy#Christian#Lsu Tiger
an17.com

Martha Jean House

Martha Jean House born in Walker, Louisiana passed away on June 13, 2022 at the age of 89. She is survived by her children; Billy House, Melanie Killcrease, Mike house, Numerous grandchildren, Two great grandchildren; Hanna Stovall and Serenity Killcrease. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy W. House, Parents; Andell Graham and Ethel Williams Graham, Brothers; W.A. Graham and Henry Ray Graham, Mother-in-law; Blanch Starr House, Father-in-law; Clint House, grandchild; Little Bill House Jr., and great-grand child; Austin Killcrease. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 8:00 AM-10:00 AM with a funeral service starting at 10:00 AM and burial following in Salem Cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
WALKER, LA
an17.com

Rev. Joseph Louis Winn

Rev. Joseph Louis Winn, 73, resident of Ponchatoula, LA, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Church 18307 Old Covington Hwy Hammond, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Mack Lee Barlow II

Mr. Mack Lee Barlow II, a native of Bogalusa, LA, went into eternal rest on June 11, 2022, at the age of 55. He was the devoted son of Louise Sullivan Clocksin, the late Mack Barlow, and the late Duane Clocksin. Lee was born in New Orleans, LA and was a resident of Bogalusa, LA where he graduated from Bogalusa High School. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University. He was a passionate reader which brought him to work at the public libraries in Washington and St. Tammany Parishes. Lee was an avid book collector and loved history, animals, and spending time with his family and friends.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Patricia Ann Iverstine

Patricia Ann Iverstine passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Independence, Louisiana, at the age of 72. She was born on Tuesday, July 19, 1949, in Hammond, to the late Cleo Dunkin and the late Kenneth Dunkin, Sr. She was a resident of Independence, Louisiana. Patricia is survived by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
an17.com

Sheila Ann Rawls

And a longtime resident of Pine passed away peacefully at her mother’s home early Thursday morning June 16, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She always enjoyed being in the beautiful outdoors, often camping or spending time at the river. Sheila loved spending quality time with her family. Survived by:
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

William Thomas Amacker

Mr. William “W.T.” Thomas Amacker, a resident of Poplarville, MS, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the age of 83. Mr. Amacker is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jan Amacker; his daughters, Doreene (Mike) Hollis of Crossroads, MS and Donna Beckham of White Sands, MS; four grandchildren, Christy, Jonathan, Matthew, and Amanda; seven great grandchildren, Chaz, Abby, Joshua, Kason, Zoey, Ava, and Bryce; his brothers, Butch Amacker and Pat Amacker both of Crossroads, MS; and also, his sisters, Dolly (Doyelas) Bedwell of Crossroads, MS and Hueylene Winstead of Ocean Springs, MS.
POPLARVILLE, MS
an17.com

Earl Webster Simoneaux

Earl Webster Simoneaux, born December 10, 1930, died June 9, 2022, beloved son of Moseman Richard Simoneaux and Lydia Courtney Knapp Simoneaux. Most beloved husband of the late Mary Carolyn Kessels (together known as “Bummie” and “Webby”). Father of the late Nicholas Earl Webster Evans Simoneaux, Peter Wynhoven Simoneaux, husband of Sarah Lynch Simoneaux, Collins Richard Simoneaux, husband of Martha Sanchez Simoneaux, and Charles Kessels Simoneaux, husband of Marion Kirk Eley Simoneaux. Brother of the late Richard Knapp Simoneaux. Beloved nephew of the late Alice Emily Knapp, widow of Major Earl Webster Evans and, by second marriage, widow of Martin John Kahao. Son-in-law of the late Jack J. H. Kessels and wife Lorraine Tillotson Kessels. Brother-in-law of the late Piet A. Kessels and wife Margaret Sellers Kessels, who are survived by their children and grandchildren. He is survived by grandchildren Nicholas Webster Simoneaux, husband of Michelle Warren, Andrew Richard Simoneaux, William Webster Simoneaux, and Nicole Sarah Simoneaux.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Daniel Edwards

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says the TPSO is conducting an active investigation into the case of a Ponchatoula woman who claims that she lost custody of her daughter to her rapist.
PONCHATOULA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy