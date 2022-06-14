ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florida teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools

By CNN
live5news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CNN) - In an amazing feat of academic excellence, a Florida teen has been accepted into all eight Ivy League schools, plus seven other universities....

www.live5news.com

Comments / 23

AMERICAN PATRIOT 1
2d ago

Congratulations young Lady. I am sure your parents are very proud of what you have already accomplished. Best to you in Life.

Reply
13
Claudia Pears
2d ago

Absolutely amazing achievement, congratulations!! I'm a mother of a college student, and it's the best feeling in the world! Her parents must be very proud!

Reply
5
Kitty Hatfield
2d ago

Happy for you honey...hard work and dedication. I'm proud of you and for you. You will do good in the career of your choice... just my thoughts on the one last thing. Take a break for a few weeks, go on a vacation or staycation. what ever you like to do.Take a big ole breath and enjoy all that you have done. God Bless you today and always.

Reply
4
Comments / 0

