ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Funko Takes Over Comic-Con—But First, It's Taking Rival Collectibles Brand Mondo

By David Kaplan
AdWeek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AdWeek

Just Egg Amps Up Its Outreach at Major Summer Music Festivals

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. Marketing teams for Just Egg are prepped to hand out 100,000 mini...
NASHVILLE, TN
AdWeek

These Pride Campaigns Are Rooted in Brand Purpose

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. As Pride celebrations get underway, there’s also a cautious feeling given the...
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

When Airports Closed, Toblerone's DTC Reinvention Began

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. Any traveler in an airport expects to experience three things wherever in...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
AdWeek

The Secret to Brand Dominance for Apple, Google and Amazon? Diversification

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. While brands and agencies gird themselves for greater economic and regulatory uncertainty,...
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

As Pizza Hut Leaves the NFL, Little Caesars Is Suiting Up

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. Food delivery has become one of the rituals for Super Bowl viewers...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Trader Joe's Is Coming to Midtown Miami: Here's What We Know

The tension is mounting in Midtown Miami as shoppers prepare for the imminent arrival of Trader Joe's. When it opens at the Gio Midtown Building at 3191 NE First Ave., the store will be the nearest Trader Joe's for residents of downtown Miami, Edgewater, MiMo, Midtown, Wynwood, and Allapattah. The...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectibles#Comic Con#Brandweek Sept 12#Gatorade#Campbell
AdWeek

Ulta Mourns CMO Shelley Haus, Who Has Died of Cancer

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. Ulta Beauty CMO Shelley Haus passed away this week from complications related...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Lawsuit: Ritz-Carlton Cruise Line Ordered Miami Sales Staff to "Sound More British"

In a pair of lawsuits playing out in South Florida federal court, a half-dozen former members of the Miami sales team at the Ritz-Carlton's new cruise company allege that their bosses attempted to force them to suppress their accents and "sound more British" and then fired or otherwise retaliated against them for their refusal to do so.
MIAMI, FL
Eater

Miami’s 2022 Michelin Stars, Mapped

Florida officially has its first-ever Michelin Guide, and with it comes a slew of new stars in the Magic City. Miami has the most starred restaurants in the state of Florida in 2022, clocking in with 11 one-star restaurants and one two-star restaurant (and the only one found in the state). This year there was no restaurants awarded three-stars.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Photos: 482-Foot Downtown Miami Courthouse Now Rising

In Downtown Miami, a courthouse building that will rise the equivalent of a nearly 50-story tower is now under vertical construction. The new Miami-Dade County civil courthouse will actually only have 25 stories, but will reach 474 feet above ground and 482 feet above sea level thanks to high ceiling heights.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Shopping
CBS Miami

Farm Share helping pet owners feeling the pinch of inflation prices

MIAMI – As many families have been feeling the pinch of inflation prices in their households, their beloved furry friends can be affected too.It was a need that Gil Zepeda, who works for the nonprofit Farm Share, noticed at their food distributions. "We began to get reports that, at times, people had to return their pets to the shelters, or they were not able to feed their pets the same way they were in the past," he explained. "And the pets were suffering because of it."He said it started during the pandemic, but the need has only increased. To the...
MIAMI, FL
mdcthereporter.com

He Left Cuba A Year Ago, Now He Codes For An International Marketing Agency

When he arrived in Miami from Cuba in April of 2021, Adrián Valdés Díaz was determined to make his mark in the field of coding but he didn’t know how to get started. That all changed when he stumbled upon an old Miami Herald article that featured the inspiring story of Jose Muguira Iturralde, who like Valdés had made the trek from Cuba to Miami seeking a better life.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pompano Beach hosts ‘Kodak Black Day’ festival in honor of South Florida rapper

South Florida rapper Kodak Black celebrated his 25th birthday in style with his hometown community, hosting the inaugural Kodak Black Day festival in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Held at Pompano Community Park, the festival was highlighted by a lengthy concert featuring more than 10 artists, capped off by a performance from Black to end the celebration. Rappers Moneybagg Yo and Lil Durk also ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Adopt, Don't Shop: Where to Adopt Dogs in Miami-Dade and Broward

For any dog owner, their beloved pup will always take home the "Best in Show" prize. Still, plenty of people are looking to add a four-legged friend or, perhaps, another dog to brighten their household. Fortunately, in South Florida, plenty of organizations — spanning nonprofits to county-run operations — are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy