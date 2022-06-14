Amber Heard says Johnny Depp trial made her feel 'less than a human'

Amber Heard on the "Today" show. NBC News

Amber Heard sat down for her first post-trial interview with the "Today" show's Savannah Guthrie.

The actress called the Johnny Depp trial the "most humiliating and horrible thing" she'd been through.

"I have never felt more removed from my own humanity," Heard said. "I felt less than a human."

Amber Heard called the Johnny Depp defamation trial the "most humiliating and horrible thing" she's ever been through and that it made her feel "less than human."

She made the comments in her first post-trial interview with the "Today" show's Savannah Guthrie , which is airing Tuesday, Wednesday, and in an hour-long special on Friday.

A Fairfax County, Virginia, jury largely sided with Johnny Depp after a six-week defamation trial centered on allegations of domestic-violence allegations.

Depp claimed that Heard ruined his career by insinuating in a 2018 op-ed that she had been the victim of domestic violence, and said that he had been the real victim in their relationship. Heard countersued and spent several days on the stand detailing multiple incidents where she said Depp physically assaulted her during their relationship.

But the jury ultimately sided with Depp on all three of his defamation complaints, and awarding Heard just one of her three counterclaims.

In a portion of the interview with Guthrie, which aired on the "Today" show on Tuesday, Heard spoke about how hard it was to sit through weeks of testimony, passing blocks upon blocks of Depp fans on her way into court every day, and how social media largely sided with her ex-husband.

"I have never felt more removed from my own humanity," Heard said. "I felt less than a human."

In a previous interview with Guthrie, one of Heard's lawyers, Elaine Bredehoft, said that Heard plans to appeal the verdict.

Heard said she stands by her testimony, but also understands how the jury came to their decision after Depp's lawyers called witness after witness for weeks who called Heard's account into question.

"To my dying day, I'll stand by every word of my testimony," Heard told the "Today" show interview.