Citadel Credit Union Voted Best Credit Union in Montgomery County

Citadel Credit Union was voted by its members as “Best Credit Union” in Montgomery County, a ranking published by the 2022 Happening List by Montco Happenings that celebrates the area’s most beloved businesses, people, events, and organizations. This ranking is based on voting from the credit union’s members and the public.

Citadel has seven branch office locations in Montgomery County. To celebrate the ranking of being No. 1 in Montgomery County, Citadel will celebrate all summer long with free ice cream on select Fridays from 12-2 PM:

June 3: Harleysville

June 10: Lansdale

July 8: Limerick

July 15: Pottstown

July 29: Montgomeryville

August 5: East Norriton

August 26: West Norriton

To learn more, visit CitadelBanking.com/MONTCO .

Citadel Credit Union provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 240,000 members. At more than $4.6 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area’s largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.