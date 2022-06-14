ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Citadel Credit Union Voted Best Credit Union in Montgomery County

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWmxh_0gACRQVY00
Image via Citadel Credit Union.

Citadel Credit Union was voted by its members as “Best Credit Union” in Montgomery County, a ranking published by the 2022 Happening List by Montco Happenings that celebrates the area’s most beloved businesses, people, events, and organizations. This ranking is based on voting from the credit union’s members and the public.

Citadel has seven branch office locations in Montgomery County. To celebrate the ranking of being No. 1 in Montgomery County, Citadel will celebrate all summer long with free ice cream on select Fridays from 12-2 PM:

  • June 3: Harleysville
  • June 10: Lansdale
  • July 8: Limerick
  • July 15: Pottstown
  • July 29: Montgomeryville
  • August 5: East Norriton
  • August 26: West Norriton

To learn more, visit CitadelBanking.com/MONTCO.

Citadel Credit Union provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 240,000 members. At more than $4.6 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area’s largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

Image via Citadel Credit Union.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottstown, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Harleysville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Chester, PA
City
West Norriton, PA
City
Lansdale, PA
City
Limerick, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Business
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Expansion Enables Supermarket Chain to Continue Taking Giant Competitive Steps

Marty, Giant's wandering robot, will start roaming the aisles of a new store in Richboro this July. The Giant Company — corporate brand steward of the supermarket chain — shows no signs of giving up in the area food retail battle. Despite local competition from Wegmans, ACME, Lidl, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and others, its expansion plans continue. Supermarket News carted an announcement of a new location in Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Beloved Delaware County School Van Driver ‘Mr. Jim’ Ruane Retires After Making Special Promise To Student

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — With schools letting out for the summer, it’s also the end of the line for one beloved school van driver in Delaware County. He picked Wednesday as the day to retire after making a very special promise to one student. That’s a wrap. After eight years of driving children to and from school, this is Jim Ruane’s final spin behind the wheel of his Southeast Delco school van. Good old van No. 46. The kids call him “Mr. Jim.” What does he make of all this attention? “I don’t want it,” Ruane said. “I’d rather be behind the scenes.” Ruane,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Local Officials Announce Acquisition of Jennersville Hospital

ChristianaCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter. “The announcement comes after a great deal of hard work by many people and is a true game-changer for high-quality medical care in our community,” said State Rep. John Lawrence. “It has been a pleasure working with ChristianaCare over the past few months, and I look forward to building on this foundation in the days ahead to meet the growing healthcare needs of southern Chester County.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Unions#Citadel Credit Union#Montco Happenings#East Norriton
MyChesCo

Bucks County Business Owner Sentenced for $1.3 Million Tax Fraud Scheme

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Samuel Bullock, 72, of Langhorne, PA, was sentenced this week to two and a half years in prison, one year of supervised release, and ordered to pay $3,501,261 restitution by United States District Court Judge Michael M. Baylson for his orchestration of a tax fraud scheme to avoid paying nearly $1.3 million in federal income taxes, and millions more in interest and penalties.
LANGHORNE, PA
Mercury

Four massive Revolutionary War-era cannons unearthed in Chester County

NORTH COVENTRY — The French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust has unearthed four massive Revolutionary War-era cannons from the Thomas P. Bentley Nature Preserve. The cannons were cast at historic Warwick Furnace. According to historian and author Daniel Graham, “during the 1777 British advance on Philadelphia, cannon cast at...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
moderncampground.com

Investors Acquire Pennsylvania Campground for $3.8M

A group of investors, including Deepak Bhatnagar of Flemington (New Jersey) and Kuldeep Kumar of New York, purchased RelaxNation at 1500 Rock Road in Lehighton, Pennsylvania for $3.8 million earlier this month. The partners also own next-door Hampton Inn. Other investors are Dilbag Singh of Pennsylvania and Namrata Sharma of...
LEHIGHTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Upland Square in Pottstown Sells for $85.7M

Upland Square, a grocery-anchored shopping center in Pottstown, has been sold for $85.7 million to United Hampshire U.S. Real Estate Investment Trust, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Singaporean real estate firm that invests in grocery-anchored retail acquired Upland Square from Paramount Realty. The purchase expanded the...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

PA American Water to Rehab, Add Storage Tanks in Tri-County

MECHANICSBURG PA – New water storage tanks will be erected, and others will be rehabilitated and repainted, under plans announced Tuesday (June 14, 2022) by Pennsylvania American Water to invest $16.5 million this year in water storage improvements. Four locations in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, among a total of 20 listed by the company, are affected.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy