MILWAUKEE - The Zoological Society of Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 15 announced that "Snooze at the Zoo" will return this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The event is the one time a year that the public can camp inside the Milwaukee County Zoo. Campers can set up near the bears, seals, elk and caribou – and may get some peacock visitors near their tents.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO