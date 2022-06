Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles. The Blue Jays are giving Springer a maintenance day after he went 2-for-13 in the first three games of the series. Raimel Tapia is covering center field and hitting sixth while Santiago Espinal replaces Springer in the leadoff spot. Teoscar Hernandez is in right and Alejandro Kirk is at designated hitter. Gabriel Moreno is starting at catcher and batting eighth.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO