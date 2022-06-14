Schedule for June 14

Marcella Pokornowski, age 91, and formerly of Silver Lake, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Eucmen Oaks in Hutchinson, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial for Marcella Pokornowski will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Parish Prayers will be said at 6:30 P.M. followed by a Rosary Society Rosary. Further visitation will be held on Friday morning, June 17, 2022 from 9:00 -10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements are with The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake.

SILVER LAKE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO