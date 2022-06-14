ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waconia, MN

Schedule for June 14

By Joel Niemeyer
kduz.com
 2 days ago

Class 2A Boys: Zach Meyer, GSL – Sam Tipka, Litchfield – Luke Maas, WM –...

kduz.com

kduz.com

Marcella Pokornowski

Marcella Pokornowski, age 91, and formerly of Silver Lake, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Eucmen Oaks in Hutchinson, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial for Marcella Pokornowski will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Parish Prayers will be said at 6:30 P.M. followed by a Rosary Society Rosary. Further visitation will be held on Friday morning, June 17, 2022 from 9:00 -10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements are with The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake.
SILVER LAKE, MN
kduz.com

Eugene E. Duesterhoeft

Eugene E. Duesterhoeft, age 92, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private Family Memorial Service will be held. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
HUTCHINSON, MN
kduz.com

Hutchinson Honors one of our own

One of our own is being honored this week in Hutchinson. Mayor Gary Forcier has declared this week “Lester Schuft Week” in Hutchinson. The official proclamation cites his life and career in Hutchinson, noting his recent induction into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame. Lester Schuft Week continues through Monday.
HUTCHINSON, MN
kduz.com

Gary L. Hoffman

Gary L. Hoffman, age 77, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his residence. Memorial service will be Monday, June 20, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. and will continue on Monday, June 20, 2022, one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Memorial are preferred.
HUTCHINSON, MN
kduz.com

Morning Devotional – Flag Day

Your Tuesday morning devotional this week is presented by interim Pastor Elizabeth Becker of Christ Lutheran Church of Glencoe and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Flag Day.”
HUTCHINSON, MN
kduz.com

City of Jordan chosen for Action Film, Stranger Things star in town next week

A small Minnesota town will be the backdrop of an upcoming film starring Joe Keery and Aldis Hodge. Anne Healy, the film’s location manager, Got approval from the Jordan City Council on Monday. The film stars Joe Keery, who is best known for playing Steve Harrington in “Stranger Things,” and Aldis Hodge, who stars in Showtime’s “City on a Hill” the upcoming DC superhero movie, “Black Adam.”
JORDAN, MN

