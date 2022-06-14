Schedule for June 14

Gary L. Hoffman, age 77, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his residence. Memorial service will be Monday, June 20, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. and will continue on Monday, June 20, 2022, one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Memorial are preferred.
