West, TX

KAMC AM Weather Webcast June 14th, 2022

everythinglubbock.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Windy and hot conditions will stay in West Texas today, before a cool down tries to slip in through the rest of the week. The afternoon high will rise to 99°. Tonight: A few isolated showers will try to come into our southern counties tonight with partly cloudy skies area...

www.everythinglubbock.com

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and some afternoon showers

Today will be the "better" half of the weekend.Expect lots of clouds and some spotty showers, but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Just be prepared for a brief interruption if a shower moves through, mainly this afternoon.Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. After a leftover isolated shower early on, much of tonight is looking dry. Lows will be in the low 60s around the city, 50s in the suburbs. For Sunday, shower and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread. It won't be raining the entire time from start to finish, but coverage will be much more than today, so you'll want the umbrella handy. A few storms could be strong to severe, along with drenching downpours. It'll be cooler, but more humid with temps in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few storms may linger overnight before we see some clearing Monday morning. The sun returns by afternoon, allowing temps to climb into the mid 80s to start the work week. 
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
City
West, TX
City
Yoakum, TX
Reuters

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
ENVIRONMENT
#Kamc#West Texas#Webcast#Wind Gust
The Weather Channel

Southwest Monsoon Season Officially Kicks Off Wednesday

The monsoon in the Southwest runs from June 15 through Sept. 30. Last year's monsoon was the 20th-wettest on record. Heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning, downburst winds and dust storms are threats. The Southwest monsoon season officially kicks off June 15, but it's typically slow to start for this region...
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Extreme weather is clobbering much of the United States

A heat dome that settled over the western United States last week — leading to a record-breaking 102 degrees Sunday at the Salt Lake City International Airport — has spread to the East Coast. There, more than 100 million people are suffering under a heat alert, experiencing the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

