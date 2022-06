BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge firefighters were forced to get creative to rescue an injured worker at the Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. The Baton Rouge Fire Department says crews went to the rescue on Friday after a worker was crushed by a forklift on the fifth floor of the facility, which is currently under construction. Crews were forced to get creative to rescue the person since there was no elevator at the facility.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO