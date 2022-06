MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three suspects from Madison face homicide allegations after a kidnapping investigation led to rural Portage, where the victim’s body was discovered. According to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office, the victim was bound by his attackers who put the man into his own vehicle and drove to Lewiston Township. Once they reached Klappstein Road, near Highway 16, the victim was taken out of the vehicle and shot in the head with a handgun. The Columbia Co. Medical Examiner pronounced the man, whose name was not released, dead at the scene.

